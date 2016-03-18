Local Current Blog

Heiruspecs sizzle with “theskyisfalling” at the Palace Theatre

If St. Paul greats are what you’re seeking, you’ve come to the right place. The storied Palace Theatre is set for an open house this Friday from 11:30-1:30 p.m. — complete with a mayoral welcome and a surprise musical guest — and local rap cornerstones Heiruspecs are celebrating a new EP called theskyisfalling as well as their […]

Tufawon drops “Sagepatch Kid” music video

We in Minnesota should spend more time outside. The weather can make that difficult — as I’m writing this, it’s cold and drizzly — but it’s good for us to ditch our skyways and living rooms, making effort to spend time under the sun. In his music video for “Sagepatch Kid,” off 2016 EP The Homecoming, local rapper Tufawon sets a great […]

Sarah White plays serrated new song at the Palace Theatre

The Palace Theatre continues to move through its renovation process, preparing to fill a gap in St. Paul venues when it opens next year. Until then, the Palace Sessions continue (having been pioneered by Jeremy Messersmith and deM atlaS), and this time, Sarah White performs in the under-construction space. Joined by Tasha Baron (keys), Ry Dill (bass), and Blayr […]

Video premiere: Devata Daun sends “Animal Instincts” to space

I never thought of Icehouse as a movie theater before. But last night, when the curtains behind the venue’s stage were swept aside to reveal a mounted screen, I felt like I was sitting in a cinema. On the floor, the patient, hushed audience kept their heads tilted up, and they clapped in anticipation for the main […]

Video tour: Lowertown’s Black Dog shines after remodel

Lowertown is known as one of the Twin Cities’ most up-and-coming areas, but Black Dog is already a neighborhood mainstay. Owners Sara, Stacy and Andy Remke have called 308 Prince Street their business’s home since 1998. Even old favorites can use freshening up, though, so the Remkes recently snapped up the former Clouds in Water Zen Center space next door […]

deM atlaS explores the Palace Theatre during “Down In The Low”

Old buildings have the power to provoke certain feelings: an awareness of untold events, for example, and a respect for the tread of history. Wistfulness comes about, too, when the building’s been unfilled for years. Such is the case with St. Paul’s Palace Theatre, which is located on West Seventh Place in downtown St. Paul. It […]

Watch Gaelynn Lea join Lucius onstage at First Avenue

Last night, Lucius played a sold-out concert at First Avenue’s Mainroom, and they welcomed a local guest onstage: none other than Gaelynn Lea, the Duluth singer-songwriter who recently made national headlines when she won NPR’s Tiny Desk Contest. Lucius’s Holly Laessig and Jess Wolfe were both judges in the contest. “Hers was the one melody […]

