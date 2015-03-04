March is Women’s History Month, and to celebrate we’re diving deep into the history of the influential women who helped build the Minnesota music scene with a series on Local Current and an all-female edition of The Local Show on Sunday, March 15. For the first hour-long installment on Local Current, I wanted to go back just […]
March is Women’s History Month, which conjures images of women in wide-brimmed hats marching for voting rights in the early 1900s and Amelia Earheart standing in front of her airplane. Over the past few years, however, I’ve become increasingly interested in spending each March telling the stories of the women who made history right here […]