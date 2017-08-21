Local Current Blog

Corbin to release ‘MOURN’ before upcoming tour

Since thestand4rd exploded a few years ago, winning young hearts in their hometown and on the coasts, its four members have spent varying amounts of time in the public eye. Allan Kingdom is often on Twitter, keeping up the hype around his albums Northern Lights and Lines. Psymun pops up with projects now and then, sharing work with artists from Dizzy […]

Now, Now wander the desert in their video for “SGL”

Not only can you hear from Now, Now for the first time in years, you can see them, too. Live at the Minnesota State Fair, they’ll open for Phantogram and Lucius on Saturday. On your phone, computer, or any other device with YouTube access, you can watch the band walk among Joshua trees in “SGL.” […]

Friday Five: Ace Da Animal, Maple & Beech, and more new Minnesota music videos

Ace Da Animal, “The Flow” Ace Da Animal emulates classic rap in “The Flow,” shot by Minnesota videographers M&A Production. After meeting legendary MC Rakim, he felt inspired to jump on this @BAYWATERMUSIC beat. Maple & Beech, “Wedding Season” Fun pop/rock group Maple & Beech perform their “ode to aging,” “Wedding Season,” live at Jazz Central Studios in Minneapolis. […]

Sherman Alexie mourns Prince in noble new poem

You may know Sherman Alexie wrote The Absolutely True Diary of a Part-Time Indian and The Lone Ranger and Tonto Fistfight in Heaven. You may know he’s the most renowned Native American author of our time (but he’s not your model minority). However, you may not be familiar with this trait of Alexie’s: an abiding […]

