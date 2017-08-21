Local Current Blog

Since thestand4rd exploded a few years ago, winning young hearts in their hometown and on the coasts, its four members have spent varying amounts of time in the public eye. Allan Kingdom is often on Twitter, keeping up the hype around his albums Northern Lights and Lines. Psymun pops up with projects now and then, sharing work with artists from Dizzy […]
Not only can you hear from Now, Now for the first time in years, you can see them, too. Live at the Minnesota State Fair, they’ll open for Phantogram and Lucius on Saturday. On your phone, computer, or any other device with YouTube access, you can watch the band walk among Joshua trees in “SGL.” […]
Well, Audrey and Charlie picked the right night to go to the roadhouse. Or…did they? On the up side, they got to see Eddie Vedder, introduced as “Edward Louis Severson.” That’s the real name of the Pearl Jam frontman, which probably means the guy up there singing “Out of Sand” was the genuine article. That […]
Ace Da Animal, “The Flow” Ace Da Animal emulates classic rap in “The Flow,” shot by Minnesota videographers M&A Production. After meeting legendary MC Rakim, he felt inspired to jump on this @BAYWATERMUSIC beat. Maple & Beech, “Wedding Season” Fun pop/rock group Maple & Beech perform their “ode to aging,” “Wedding Season,” live at Jazz Central Studios in Minneapolis. […]
“I don’t play that much, and I don’t go out of town. I don’t like having a manager. I wouldn’t mind having wardrobe and makeup.” Curtiss A paused. He was midway through a costume change backstage at the Minnesota State Fair — to be precise, in the broom closet at the Ramberg Senior Center. After […]
Pho, iLLism, Radiochurch, and Purple Funk Metropolis will all be representing Minnesota at a Paisley Park battle of the bands being held Aug. 31 – Sept. 3. Nine finalists were chosen in total, the rest coming from around the country. The finalists will compete for studio time at Paisley Park, a mentorship from members of […]
Taylor Swift has just announced her new album: Reputation, out Nov. 10. The album cover has Swift’s name printed in various fonts inspired by newspaper mastheads, presumably as a comment on how much she’s been in the news for various reasons. I immediately started thinking of other album covers that drew on newspapers for design inspiration […]
Maybe it’s because I’m getting older, or maybe it’s because living in modern-day America feels like trying to meditate in the middle of a tornado full of barbed wire, bleating cattle and six lanes of rush hour traffic, but lately I find that I only really want to listen to two kinds of music: the […]
You may know Sherman Alexie wrote The Absolutely True Diary of a Part-Time Indian and The Lone Ranger and Tonto Fistfight in Heaven. You may know he’s the most renowned Native American author of our time (but he’s not your model minority). However, you may not be familiar with this trait of Alexie’s: an abiding […]
In 2007, Prince played a record-setting 21-night residency at the O2 arena in London. It was such an epic success that it inspired Michael Jackson to go for 50 nights with This Is It, the run of shows scheduled to begin shortly after his 2009 death. Now, the O2 will be the site of what’s […]