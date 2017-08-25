Friday Five: Ace Da Animal, Maple & Beech, and more new Minnesota music videos

Ace Da Animal, "The Flow"

Ace Da Animal emulates classic rap in “The Flow,” shot by Minnesota videographers M&A Production. After meeting legendary MC Rakim, he felt inspired to jump on this @BAYWATERMUSIC beat.

Maple & Beech, “Wedding Season”

Fun pop/rock group Maple & Beech perform their “ode to aging,” “Wedding Season,” live at Jazz Central Studios in Minneapolis. Here, they get assists from eight horn players and videographer Alex Johnson.

Porno Wolves, “Renegades”

Rock quartet Porno Wolves (one of the Local Show’s 2016 Artist to Watch) celebrate their second album Renegades at the Turf Club tonight.

John Raymond & Real Feels, “Minnesota, WI”

John Raymond & Real Feels — no relation to Daniel’s — are touring in Minnesota and Wisconsin this fall. Ergo, a modern-jazz spin on the Bon Iver song. The band will stop at Vieux Carré in St. Paul on Sept. 14.

Lux & Longley, “All Tha Time”

A posse flocks to rap duo Lux & Longley while they play with squirt guns and joyride around a field. Find more of their music on EP In Loving Memory of Innocence.