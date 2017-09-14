Bob Mould, Greg Norton, music community share tributes to Grant Hart

Grant Hart at the Hook & Ladder in Minneapolis, July 2017. (Emmet Kowler for MPR)

Sponsor

Sponsor

Last night, Minnesota singer-songwriter Grant Hart — best known as a member of Hüsker Dü — died at age 56. While the legendary band’s three members have had ups and downs since the group dissolved in the late 1980s, they were recently in touch to support the upcoming release of a box set chronicling the trio’s early years. Both surviving members, Bob Mould and Greg Norton, have shared tributes to their bandmate on Facebook. Other music luminaries in Minnesota and beyond have weighed in with words of appreciation and condolence.

It was the Fall of 1978. I was attending Macalester College in St. Paul, Minnesota. One block from my dormitory was a… Posted by Bob Mould on Thursday, September 14, 2017

We were friends first, and it was a wild ride, great times, bad times, through all of it, you were my friend first. I will always remember you as my friend. We'll see you further on down the trail. Peace Posted by Greg Norton on Thursday, September 14, 2017

Grantzberg Vernon Hart, March 18, 1961—September 14, 2017Grant Hart would have loved the aftermath of his own death…. Posted by Numero Group on Thursday, September 14, 2017

RIP Grant Hart

Your music saved my life.

It was with me the day I left home.

It's with me now.

Travel safely to the summerlands. pic.twitter.com/B8JfIdp57H — Ryan Adams (@TheRyanAdams) September 14, 2017

Wonderful show in Vancouver, but gutted to get offstage and hear that Grant Hart has died. I fucking adore Hüsker Dü. Sad news. — Frank Turner (@frankturner) September 14, 2017

Incredibly sad waking up to this news of Grant Hart — RIP amazing musician/songwriter 💔Turn On The News – Hüsker Dü https://t.co/Ell5ZLhXHf — Tanya Donelly (@TanyaDonelly) September 14, 2017

His drumming was so incredible I feel like a fraud when we play Husker Du songs. AND he could write & sing like thishttps://t.co/aDaGE6QuU4 — Jon Wurster (@jonwurster) September 14, 2017

Thank you, Grant Hart pic.twitter.com/GHE2fLB8wx — Jason Narducy (@SplitSingleband) September 14, 2017

RIP Grant Hart..super nice guy who used to let us stay at his house when we were in Minneapolis. Great, great songwriter pic.twitter.com/V0399rQUc6 — mark lanegan (@marklanegan) September 14, 2017

RIP Grant Hart, a cyclonic drummer, soulful singer, epochal songwriter and inspiring autodidact. I hope he has found peace at last. — Michael Azerrad (@michaelazerrad) September 14, 2017

Grant Hart wrote some of the songs that matter the most to me. Thank you and Rest in Peace. — Craig Finn (@steadycraig) September 14, 2017

I honestly don't have words, i am so crushed about the passing of my friend Grant Hart, I have said before that he was… Posted by Chris Strouth on Thursday, September 14, 2017

‪RIP Grant Hart. We lost another beautiful soul. ‬ Posted by Sean Tillmann on Thursday, September 14, 2017

I've been fortunate to play a lot of shows with a lot of great musicians, but one memory sticks out more than any other…. Posted by Tony Zaccardi on Thursday, September 14, 2017

Waking up to news Grant Hart is gone. I can't even *understand* his drumming, but his classic melodicism was a massive inspiration. RIP. — Ted Leo (@tedleo) September 14, 2017

NOOOO! Goddamn it. Songs like 'Green Eyes' and 'Flexible Flyer' were the stuff that got me through high school. Thank you Grant. RIP. https://t.co/R3DKVcuA93 — Carl Newman (@ACNewman) September 14, 2017

we lost brother grant, another terrible blow… pic.twitter.com/zElSoZd1gi — mike watt (@wattfrompedro) September 14, 2017

Waking up early to the news that Grant Hart has died. Gutted. His music changed me. Thanks, Grant. Safe travels. — colin meloy (@colinmeloy) September 14, 2017

Far too young… this just breaks my heart. Rest in Peace, Grant Hart. Posted by Chris Ewen on Thursday, September 14, 2017