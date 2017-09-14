Bob Mould, Greg Norton, music community share tributes to Grant Hart
Last night, Minnesota singer-songwriter Grant Hart — best known as a member of Hüsker Dü — died at age 56. While the legendary band’s three members have had ups and downs since the group dissolved in the late 1980s, they were recently in touch to support the upcoming release of a box set chronicling the trio’s early years. Both surviving members, Bob Mould and Greg Norton, have shared tributes to their bandmate on Facebook. Other music luminaries in Minnesota and beyond have weighed in with words of appreciation and condolence.
It was the Fall of 1978. I was attending Macalester College in St. Paul, Minnesota. One block from my dormitory was a…
We were friends first, and it was a wild ride, great times, bad times, through all of it, you were my friend first. I will always remember you as my friend. We'll see you further on down the trail. Peace
Grantzberg Vernon Hart, March 18, 1961—September 14, 2017Grant Hart would have loved the aftermath of his own death….
This one hurt. Bad. The passing of Grant Hart of Hüsker Dü .. there are no words that describe the huge impact that Grant Hart and Bob Moulds music on Green Day. When we first started we listened to Warehouse songs and stories, candy apple gray, flip your wig constantly. We were 16 years old. Hüsker Dü was our favorite band. We became a three piece because of Hüsker. We went through adolescence listening to this band. I wanted to be a song writer because of Hüsker Dü To put it simply there would be no GD if it wasn't for Hüsker Dü .. Grant where ever you are , I don't have to put on your records to listen to them. They are memorized in my head. "Please leave a number and a message at the tone Or you can just go on and leave me alone" heart breaking #granthart #hüskerdü
RIP Grant Hart
Your music saved my life.
It was with me the day I left home.
It's with me now.
Travel safely to the summerlands. pic.twitter.com/B8JfIdp57H
Wonderful show in Vancouver, but gutted to get offstage and hear that Grant Hart has died. I fucking adore Hüsker Dü. Sad news.
Incredibly sad waking up to this news of Grant Hart — RIP amazing musician/songwriter 💔Turn On The News – Hüsker Dü https://t.co/Ell5ZLhXHf
His drumming was so incredible I feel like a fraud when we play Husker Du songs. AND he could write & sing like thishttps://t.co/aDaGE6QuU4
Thank you, Grant Hart pic.twitter.com/GHE2fLB8wx
RIP Grant Hart..super nice guy who used to let us stay at his house when we were in Minneapolis. Great, great songwriter pic.twitter.com/V0399rQUc6
RIP Grant Hart, a cyclonic drummer, soulful singer, epochal songwriter and inspiring autodidact. I hope he has found peace at last.
Grant Hart wrote some of the songs that matter the most to me. Thank you and Rest in Peace.
I honestly don't have words, i am so crushed about the passing of my friend Grant Hart, I have said before that he was…
RIP Grant Hart. We lost another beautiful soul.
I've been fortunate to play a lot of shows with a lot of great musicians, but one memory sticks out more than any other….
Waking up to news Grant Hart is gone. I can't even *understand* his drumming, but his classic melodicism was a massive inspiration. RIP.
NOOOO! Goddamn it. Songs like 'Green Eyes' and 'Flexible Flyer' were the stuff that got me through high school. Thank you Grant. RIP. https://t.co/R3DKVcuA93
we lost brother grant, another terrible blow… pic.twitter.com/zElSoZd1gi
Waking up early to the news that Grant Hart has died. Gutted. His music changed me. Thanks, Grant. Safe travels.
Far too young… this just breaks my heart. Rest in Peace, Grant Hart.
Oh man, super-bummed about Grant Hart. He was like royalty to me, such an amazing songwriter and imposing personage in my early music days.
