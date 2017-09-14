Local Current Blog

Bob Mould, Greg Norton, music community share tributes to Grant Hart

by Jay Gabler ·
Add a comment
Grant Hart at the Hook & Ladder in Minneapolis, July 2017. (Emmet Kowler for MPR)

Last night, Minnesota singer-songwriter Grant Hart — best known as a member of Hüsker Dü — died at age 56. While the legendary band’s three members have had ups and downs since the group dissolved in the late 1980s, they were recently in touch to support the upcoming release of a box set chronicling the trio’s early years. Both surviving members, Bob Mould and Greg Norton, have shared tributes to their bandmate on Facebook. Other music luminaries in Minnesota and beyond have weighed in with words of appreciation and condolence.

It was the Fall of 1978. I was attending Macalester College in St. Paul, Minnesota. One block from my dormitory was a…

Posted by Bob Mould on Thursday, September 14, 2017

We were friends first, and it was a wild ride, great times, bad times, through all of it, you were my friend first. I will always remember you as my friend. We'll see you further on down the trail. Peace

Posted by Greg Norton on Thursday, September 14, 2017

Grantzberg Vernon Hart, March 18, 1961—September 14, 2017Grant Hart would have loved the aftermath of his own death….

Posted by Numero Group on Thursday, September 14, 2017

This one hurt. Bad. The passing of Grant Hart of Hüsker Dü .. there are no words that describe the huge impact that Grant Hart and Bob Moulds music on Green Day. When we first started we listened to Warehouse songs and stories, candy apple gray, flip your wig constantly. We were 16 years old. Hüsker Dü was our favorite band. We became a three piece because of Hüsker. We went through adolescence listening to this band. I wanted to be a song writer because of Hüsker Dü To put it simply there would be no GD if it wasn't for Hüsker Dü .. Grant where ever you are , I don't have to put on your records to listen to them. They are memorized in my head. "Please leave a number and a message at the tone Or you can just go on and leave me alone" heart breaking #granthart #hüskerdü

A post shared by Billie Joe Armstrong (@billiejoearmstrong) on

I honestly don't have words, i am so crushed about the passing of my friend Grant Hart, I have said before that he was…

Posted by Chris Strouth on Thursday, September 14, 2017

‪RIP Grant Hart. We lost another beautiful soul. ‬

Posted by Sean Tillmann on Thursday, September 14, 2017

I've been fortunate to play a lot of shows with a lot of great musicians, but one memory sticks out more than any other….

Posted by Tony Zaccardi on Thursday, September 14, 2017

Far too young… this just breaks my heart. Rest in Peace, Grant Hart.

Posted by Chris Ewen on Thursday, September 14, 2017

Posted by Hüsker Dü on Wednesday, September 13, 2017