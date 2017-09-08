Friday Five: Brian Just, Lucid VanGuard, and more new Minnesota music videos

Brian Just, "Alley Bells"

Not only does it sound like Brian Just‘s music came from an earlier era, it looks that way in his “Alley Bells” video. Directed and edited by Sam Heyn, “Alley Bells” finds the singer/songwriter beamed into what look like old film clips, many of them black-and-white. Just celebrates the vinyl release of Changing Traffic Lights at the Turf Club tomorrow (Saturday) night.

Lucid VanGuard, “prelordt”

Here’s the first taste of Lucid VanGuard‘s “sonic cinema” pseudo spirits, which comes out in November. Karl Remus of 26 BATS! leads the band, and Maddy Haynes animated the rewatchable video.

P.O.S, “Born A Snake”

Do you like fiery punk-rap? Local music with a cult following? Mysterious runes? P.O.S‘s “Born A Snake” video is for you.

ROSZO, “Give It All”

ROSZO brings you a little dance with your alt-rock, having teamed up with Jennifer Mack (Minneapolis Ballet Company) to choreograph this accompaniment to Give It All‘s title track. Rick Allen of Creative Images Productions directed.

The Violet Nines, “Made To Be”

The Violet Nines, a Nick Eagon solo project that grew into a band (featuring Ben Cline, Krissy Zayner, Andy Elmeer, and O’SAY), break out with the first single and music video since they formed in August. They roam downtown Minneapolis and play the Turf Club in this video directed by Andrew Leibman.