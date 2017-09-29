Friday Five: Velvet Negroni, 26 BATS!, and more new Minnesota music videos

Sponsor

Sponsor

Velvet Negroni, “Spiceworld”

Jeremy Nutzman, aka Velvet Negroni, goes rollerskating in this crisp, black-and-white video. “Spiceworld” belongs to Velvet Negroni’s Dadaist debut, TCOD, available via Totally Gross National Product.

26 BATS!, “Edge of Life”

University of Minnesota alum Lisa Persson took on video production, direction, and make-up for this 26 BATS! video, one of the band’s most ambitious yet. The result exceeds expectations, showing viewers a world of extravagant color as the Cave Cuts song rolls.

Maple & Beech, “Sand Sing”

Between Velvet Negroni, 26 BATS!, and this new video by “unpopular pop” duo Maple & Beech, the theme of this Friday Five is officially sparkle. Tyler Tholl performs under a mirror ball as streamers shine behind him. Hopefully the band bring some glitz to their Day Block Brewing Company cassette release on Oct. 7 (also featuring Bora York and Paul Spring).

CHVNSV, “Company”

CHVNSV (of local collective V.I.C.E. BOYS) hits the airwaves with his song “Company” from Lost Cause.

Jordan Carr & The Boys, “I Live For These Nights”

Jordan Carr & The Boys just dropped their debut EP: Empty Bottles, Full Hearts. Colin Scharf of Good Night Gold Dust filmed their video for “I Live For These Nights,” a celebration of the music, friends, and freely spent time that can make life worthwhile.