Grant Hart memorial will take place in ‘a few months,’ associated event to support women artists

Grant Hart at his final public performance, July 2017 at the Hook and Ladder in Minneapolis. (Emmet Kowler/MPR)

Sponsor

Sponsor

In the wake of Grant Hart’s recent death, many have been wondering about plans for a memorial service or tribute concert. Although Hart didn’t expect such a tribute, one will take place, says his widow — but not for a few months. The delay is, in part, to allow for the organization of a charity that will support women artists.

Here’s the statement by Bridid McGough Hart, as posted on Instagram and subsequently shared by Hart’s legendary former band Hüsker Dü.

Message from Brigid McGough Hart, reposted as captured image in order to show the full text. Instagram link is here: https://www.instagram.com/p/BZMfSZcgewP/?taken-by=roaratorio.recs Posted by Hüsker Dü on Monday, September 18, 2017

Artists from around the world have been posting tributes to Hart on social media. A new box set spotlighting Hüsker Dü’s early years is due out on Nov. 10, and we’re taking the opportunity to dig into the band’s history with a limited-run podcast featuring interviews with all three members.