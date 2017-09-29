Slug and Brother Ali appear in new video encouraging Minneapolis residents to vote

Slug, photographed at The Current in 2016. (Nate Ryan/MPR)

Slug and Brother Ali appear in a new video released to help get out the vote in Minneapolis on Nov. 7. The video is a promotion for the new website thisismpls.com, which is a voter guide created as a collaboration among Rhymesayers, Ashley Fairbanks, Pollen Midwest, Voices for Racial Justice, and Parks and Power.

The website helps Minneapolis voters figure out what ward they’re in and what candidates are running in their ward. The website cycles through a playlist of Rhymesayers songs, like “Special Effects” by Brother Ali featuring deM atlaS.

Rhymesayers, a Minneapolis-based hip-hop label with large national following, has been putting a lot of energy into encouraging voting. In March Slug and deM atlaS appeared in a different video encouraging fans to get out and caucus.

Give a Shit and Caucus Did you know that in 2013, only 2% of registered voters in the entire city of Minneapolis turned out to caucus? If we can increase turnout, we have a shot at making the Minneapolis City Council one of the most progressive in America. Visit our website, giveashitmpls.com and register to go caucus on April 4th. Please share this message with your networks, and bring your friends, loved ones and neighbors with you to help shape the future of our city. Now more than ever, it's important that we turn out and fight for a government that will fight to protect marginalized communities, workers, and a progressive vision for what our city can be. We can do better. We can be more. Show up. Give a shit.Thank you to our friends at Rhymesayers and Line Break Media for helping us out. Posted by Give a Shit: Mpls on Wednesday, March 22, 2017

In the past, Rhymesayers artists have also participated in Keith Ellison’s Get Out the Vote events at First Avenue.

On Nov. 7, Minneapolis voters will be casting ballots for their elected city officials: mayor, council members, and members of the Park Board and the Board of Estimate and Taxation.

Jeyca Maldonado-Medina is a journalism student at the University of Minnesota — Twin Cities. She has worked for MPR News and Radio K.