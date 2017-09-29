Sound Unseen 2017 to feature Grant Hart documentary, Penelope Spheeris appearance

'The Decline of Western Civilization'

If Sound Unseen were a human, this year would mark legal adulthood and responsibility and having to figure it all out, but the “films-on-music” festival has had everything figured out for quite a while now, and they’re proving it yet again with the first wave of selections for their 18th year, featuring over 20 films among other events.

Minnesota music fans may be particularly interested in catching a special screening of Every Everything: The Music, Life, and Times of Grant Hart. The documentary was a Sound Unseen opening-night pick in 2013 and is a personal exploration into the life of Grant Hart; from his childhood to his latest record release and everything in between. This time around, producer Jan Radder and other special guests will be in the audience as the film takes on new meaning in light of Hart’s recent passing.

“Music on Pages: An Author Roundtable” will feature The Current’s own Andrea Swensson (Got to Be Something Here: The Rise of the Minneapolis Sound is due out Oct. 10th) alongside a handful of other music writers in conversation about the history of Minnesota’s music scene and all that came out of their research. The panel will also feature Danny Sigelman (35 Years of Music in Minneapolis), Cyn Collins (Complicated Fun: The Birth of Minneapolis Punk and Indie Rock 1974-1984), Jim Walsh (Bar Yarns and Manic-Depressive Mixtapes), and Chris Riemenschneider (First Avenue: Minnesota’s Mainroom). This event will be at the Trylon on Saturday, Nov. 11.

Other newly announced events include screenings of Penelope Spheeris’s The Decline of Western Civilization trilogy, with Spheeris (who also directed Wayne’s World) on hand for a Q&A; Jeff Broadway and Corey Bailey’s Living on Soul; William Miller’s Straight Into the Storm: Deer Tick; Tim Kasher’s No Resolution followed by a Q&A and live performance from Kasher; and Karaoke Underground, an indie and punk karaoke night.

Sound Unseen is a volunteer-based arts festival that has grown to include exclusive screenings, pop-up events, and programming year-round all while maintaining their established standing as a vital part of the local and regional arts scene. This year’s Sound Unseen will take place Nov. 8-12, 2017 in Minneapolis at the Bryant-Lake Bowl and the Trylon Cinema. Tickets will range from $12-$15. This year’s full schedule will be released on Oct. 10th.

Maia Jacobson is a student at the University of Minnesota — Twin Cities.