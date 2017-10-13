Caravan Du Nord 2017 takes off, celebrating Minnesota music from Fergus Falls to Grand Marais

PaviElle performs outside First Avenue in April 2017. (Nate Ryan/MPR)

Every year the Minnesota Music Coalition (MMC) and The Current team up to present live music in venues across greater Minnesota. This year’s series, which kicks off tomorrow in Grand Marais, features 18 different acts in six different cities. In addition to the performances, each stop also features workshops and a social hour so audience members have a chance to meet the artists and people in the music industry, including staff from The Current and MMC.

Ellen Stanley is the MMC’s executive director. Speaking with Andrea Swensson for The Current’s Local Show, she explained that each stop features three Minnesota artists: an established act, an emerging act, and a local opener from that particular community. “In Red Wing,” she explained by way of example, “we partner with the Sheldon Theatre and we rely on them to sort of let us know about artists they know about in their community that they think would be a good fit for the bill.”

Outside of providing great entertainment, Caravan Du Nord also works to create new relationships and hopefully some new fans. “The Caravan works on a lot of different levels,” said Stanley. “It not only just showcases great music in different parts of the state, but it connects audiences with new artists and it helps the [venues] bring in younger audiences.”

Community Center 4-H Building (317 W. 5th St., Grand Marais)

3 p.m. – Workshop: “Touring Beyond the North Shore” (free)

Trailer Trash frontman Nate Dungan talks about what artists can expect when booking and touring in the Twin Cities and beyond.

4 p.m. – Workshop: “Getting to Know Local Radio” (free)

DJs from The Current, WTIP North Shore Community Radio, KUMD, and KFAI talk about their local programming and how they go about selecting music and booking guests.

Arrowhead Center for the Arts (51 W. 5th St., Grand Marais)

6 p.m. – Social Hour (free)

Meet the performers, local artists and music industry professionals over food & beverages.

7 p.m. – Concert w/Trailer Trash, Patty & The Buttons, Lake Effect

($18 / $8 students)

An eclectic night of music from some of Minnesota’s top country, jazz, and folk talent.

When: Saturday, October 28, 2017

Paramount Theatre – 125 4th Ave. NE, Austin, MN

2:30 pm – Workshop: “Funding for Artists” (free)

Learn about grant opportunities, crowdsourcing campaigns and other revenue streams for your music.

3:30 pm – Workshop: “Promoting Your Band” (free)

Current DJ Mark Wheat hosts a conversation with touring musicians about how they get the word out about their shows.

Dusty’s Bar & Lounge – 422 N. Main Street, Austin, MN

5:00 pm – Social Hour (free)

Meet the performers, local artists and music industry professionals over food & drinks.

Paramount Theatre – 125 4th Ave. NE, Austin, MN

7:30 pm – Concert w/Dead Man Winter, Lydia Liza, Good Night Gold Dust

($10)

An eclectic night of music from some of Minnesota’s top Americana and indie-rock talent.

When: Thursday, November 2, 2017

M State – 1414 College Way, Fergus Falls, MN

1:00-3:00 pm – Artist Workshops (free)

Musicians & DJs talk about the art and business of making music.

5:30 pm – Social Hour (free)

Meet the performers, local artists and music industry professionals over food & drinks.

7:30 pm – Concert w/ Jeremy Messersmith, Her Crooked Heart, David Stoddard

(Free to M State students / $5 other students / $10 general admission)

A special all-ages concert from Minnesota’s top folk and indie talent.

When: Thursday, November 4, 2017

3-5 pm – Artist Workshops (free)

The Current’s Andrea Swensson hosts workshops with creative vocalists and skilled instrument makers as they talk about their craft.



5 pm – Social Hour (free)

Meet the performers, local artists and music industry professionals over food & drinks.

7 pm – Concert w/ Aby Wolf, PaviElle, Tony Cuchetti

($15)

An eclectic night of music from some of Minnesota’s top pop, R&B and soul vocalists.

When: Saturday, November 11, 2017

Memorial Auditorium – 714 13th St, Worthington, MN

4 pm – Music Workshops (free)



6 pm – Social Hour (free)

Meet the performers, local artists and music industry professionals over food & drinks.

7 pm – Concert w/ Chastity Brown, Kari Arnett, Bill Keitel

($15 adv / $20 door)

An eclectic night of music from some of Minnesota’s top musical talent.

When: Friday, November 17, 2017

Historic Holmes Theatre – 806 Summit Ave, Detroit Lakes, MN

7 pm – Concert w/ The Belfast Cowboys, Jaedyn James & The Hunger

($15 / $7.50 students)

An eclectic night of music from some of Minnesota’s top musical talent.