Friday Five: Al Church, John Maus and more new Minnesota music videos

Al Church, "Tambourine Feel"

Sponsor

Sponsor

Al Church, “Tambourine Feel”

Al Church and his band dive feet-first into “Tambourine Feel” — in more ways than one, since the video for this single was filmed underwater. Watch for Church’s new album Night Games later this year.

John Maus, “Touchdown”

Minnesota native John Maus must be the encouraging sort. “Go for the touchdown,” he sings while suited up, executing Madden-style moves over a dark electronic beat. His album Screen Memories comes out today.

SOLANA, “Hadn’t Seen You In A While”

In SOLANA‘s new video, there’s a boy, a girl, and a trippy house party. You’ll have to figure out the rest yourself.

See More Perspective, “Dude, Interrupted”

See More Perspective challenges rape culture with these new raps.

Spooky Ghost, “Let’s Spend Some Time Together”

Spooky Ghost have your Halloween video needs covered with “Let’s Spend Some Time Together,” a black-and-white piece set to rock.