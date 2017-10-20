Friday Five: BdotCroc, Joey Van Phillips, and more new Minnesota music videos

BdotCroc, "One Day"

As the wind blows through BdotCroc‘s hair, she unleashes a gale-force rap song about growth, her story, and being “humble with an attitude.” VSZN‘s direction shines during the last minute of the video, when this true performer darts behind flame and firelight.

Joey Van Phillips, “Sights On (feat. Cecil Otter and Jacob Mullis)”

Drummer/percussionist/composer Joey Van Phillips releases Punch Bowl, his first solo project after years of drumming for bands such as Dessa, Lizzo, and Mystery Palace, on Nov. 30. Here’s a taste of Punch featuring Jacob Mullis (Fort Wilson Riot) on vocals and Cecil Otter (Doomtree) on raps.

iLLism, “MNsota”

Envy and Fancy of iLLism roll through the Twin Cities in a white convertible, rapping about their love for their hometown. If you were wondering if the Paisley Park battle of the bands finalists would mention Purple Rain…of course they did.

The Toxenes, “Electric Shock”

The Toxenes — Ariel Dornbush and Monet Wong from L’Assassins, plus Madalyn Rowell on drums — get spooky in “Electric Shock,” their punchy first music video.

Humbird, “Kansas City, MO”

Humbird go on a visual road trip past the Statue of Liberty, California’s Marin County line, and Hennepin Avenue in Minneapolis. The survey suits the song, a woeful wondering about America’s present and future. Find it on Where Else.