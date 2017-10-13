Friday Five: Shredders, William Within, and more new Minnesota music videos

L-r: Lazerbeak, P.O.S, Paper Tiger, and Sims of Shredders

Shredders, “Flipping Cars”

The boys are back with another mind-bending music video. Shredders‘ debut album, Dangerous Jumps, comes out Nov. 3.

William Within, “Amuse Me”

William Within‘s next and final show will take place on Sunday at the Triple Rock. If you need encouragement to go see this underrated local band, watch dance trio Kelvin Wailey perform their own choreography in this Jake Nokovic-directed video.

Witch Watch, “My Fist Is On Your List”

Witch Watch release the sixth and final video from their debut album, Wandering and Wondering. Guitarist Derek Van Gieson, who directed this one, has good news for fans of the band: “As for our recent happenings, we’ve recorded 10 tracks towards our second album and are tracking another 13 with Knol Tate in January.”

Orchid Eaton, “1:37”

“I’ve been losing my mind/ Like I had one to give,” sings Matt Leavitt (EMOT, Moon and Pollution) in his new project, Orchid Eaton. Joined later by drummer/producer Brian Moen, Leavitt writes, “I recorded these basement pop songs by myself during work days and late nights when my daughter was sleeping […] No click track or punch in’s were used in the making of this record. You’ll be guaranteed to hear the creak, shuffle, slide, and warp.”

Telethon, “Succinct, the Optimist”

Milwaukee/St. Paul band Telethon have a lot of fun with this video, directed by Pedro Cerda.