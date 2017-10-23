Halloween weekend 2017 in the Twin Cities: Where the bands are

Bunny! First Avenue costume contest, 2012. (Ernesto De Quesada/CC BY-NC-ND 2.0)

Halloween weekend in the Twin Cities is a great time for catching some great performances and going to parties. Even though the holiday of tricks and treats falls on a Tuesday this year, there’s no shortage of Halloween-themed parties around town over the days leading up to All Hallow’s Eve. Here are some standouts from this very overloaded week of concerts and seasonal events.

Oct. 26: Ariel Pink

Fine Line Music Cafe, Minneapolis

7:30 p.m, $22 advance, $37 door, 18+

Start your Halloween celebration early with Ariel Pink at the Fine Line. A digital download of Ariel Pink’s forthcoming album, Dedicated To Bobby Jameson, is included with every ticket you order for this show.

Oct. 26 and 27: Ramsey Lewis

Dakota Jazz Club, Minneapolis

7 p.m, $30-$50, 18+

Thursday and Friday, Grammy-winning jazz legend Ramsey Lewis will be performing at the Dakota Jazz Club in downtown Minneapolis.

Oct. 27: Wolf Parade

First Avenue, Minneapolis

8 p.m, $25, 18+

Friday night, First Avenue is hosting Wolf Parade in the mailroom. Wolf Parade’s 2017 tour is in promotion of their album Cry Cry Cry, released on Oct. 6 via Sub Pop Records. New-York-based Charly Bliss will be performing the opening set.

Oct. 27 and 28: Charlie Parr

Cedar Cultural Center, Minneapolis

7 p.m, $18, $15 for students w/ ID, All Ages

Charlie Parr has two shows at the Cedar Cultural Center this week. Friday night is an acoustic performance, Saturday an electric one, both nights with special guests.

Oct. 28: The Rise of the Minneapolis Sound

The Fitzgerald Theater, St. Paul

7 p.m, $25 door, $30 advance, all ages

Join The Current’s own Andrea Swensson as she celebrates the release of her debut book, Got to Be Something Here: The Rise of the Minneapolis Sound (read her announcement here). Join Andrea and the house band Nooky Jones as they welcome Wee Willie Walker, Wanda Davis, the Valdons, the Original Family Band, and André Cymone along with local rising stars PaviElle and Cameron Kinghorn.

Oct. 28: Can Can Boogieland

Can Can Wonderland, St. Paul

9 p.m, $15, $20 door, $27-$225 priority, 21+

Two stages featuring stacked lineups of local DJs and live performers including Keith Millions, DJ King Otto, DJ Bach, Manchita, BadNrad, DJ Babyghost, DJ Garry G, DJ Danielle Morris, and more. In true Can Can Wonderland fashion, there will be mini-golf, pinball, cotton candy, and a whole lot of dancing.

Oct. 28: Blackalicious

7th St Entry, Minneapolis

9 p.m., $25 advance/$28 door, 18+

Get your fill of classic hip-hop with Blackalicious in the 7th St Entry on Saturday night. St. Paul’s Why Khaliq and the duo Spellbound are holding down the opening sets.

Oct. 28: Halloween Bash with Graveyard Club and deM atlaS

Icehouse, Minneapolis

11 p.m, $8 advance, $10 at the door, 21+

When your band is named Graveyard Club, having a big Halloween show is not optional. Sizzling rapper deM atlaS opens this double-header on Eat Street.

Oct. 28: Le Cirque Rouge

Amsterdam Bar & Hall, St. Paul

7 p.m, $15 advance, $17 door, 21+

Amsterdam hosts its 14th annual Halloween cabaret and burlesque show. Music accompaniment will be provided by The Fires of 1918: Fantome Roșu Duo, a project featuring Joe Hastings (Hastings 3000) and Sara Muellerleile (Fate’s Palette). Closing the night down will be a Doors cover band with local musical all-stars fronted by comedian Garron Haubner, “dressed in a bear suit while emphatically and humorously singing.”

Oct. 28: Monica LaPlante Vinyl Release

Triple Rock Social Club, Minneapolis

9 p.m, $8, 18+

If you’re looking for an opportunity to see one last show at Triple Rock before the venue closes, Monica LaPlante’s vinyl release is a good choice. Locals Catbath and Blaha are billed to open the performance.

Oct. 31: First Avenue’s Halloween Party and Costume Contest

First Avenue, Minneapolis

8 p.m, $10 advance, $15 doors, 18+

Sure to be one of the biggest Halloween parties in town, featuring music from local DJs TIIIIIIIIIIP, DJ Espada, DJ Mike 2600, DJ Keezy, DJ Smitty & Roy Freedom.

Oct. 31: Flip Phone Dance Party

Honey, Minneapolis

9:30 p.m, No Cover, 21+

Weeknight, schmeeknight! Looking for an all-night dance party, even though Halloween lands on a Tuesday this year? Honey, the subterranean dance club in Marcy-Holmes, has you covered. DJ Izzie P will be spinning all night, and of course there will be a costume contest.

