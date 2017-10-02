Local Current Blog

Jason Aldean and other musicians share sorrow, condolences in wake of Las Vegas tragedy

by Hanna Bubser ·
Jason Aldean, onstage in Nashville in 2016. (Rick Diamond/Getty Images)

Tragically, a gathering of music fans has once again been targeted by an individual with violent intentions. After the horrific shooting last night at the Route 91 Harvest Festival in Las Vegas, Jason Aldean (who was performing at the time) and other musicians have shared reactions to the attack that left at least 58 people dead and hundreds of others injured.

Route 91 is a major country music festival. In addition to Aldean, performers at the festival included Kane Brown, Maren Morris, and Jake Owen. They have shared thoughts of sorrow and condolence, as have some local musicians — and Liam Gallagher, whose hometown of Manchester saw a concert attack earlier this year.

In addition, BMG, which acquired Jason Aldean’s Broken Bow Records back in January, issued a statement this morning:

“BMG today expressed its sadness at events at the Route 91 Harvest Festival in Las Vegas last night (Sunday, October 1) in which at least 50 are reported dead and 400 injured. The shooting occurred during a set by Jason Aldean signed to BMG label Broken Bow Records (BBR). Aldean, his band and crew and two BMG staff members who were attending the festival were all uninjured.”