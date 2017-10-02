Jason Aldean and other musicians share sorrow, condolences in wake of Las Vegas tragedy

Jason Aldean, onstage in Nashville in 2016. (Rick Diamond/Getty Images)

Sponsor

Sponsor

Tragically, a gathering of music fans has once again been targeted by an individual with violent intentions. After the horrific shooting last night at the Route 91 Harvest Festival in Las Vegas, Jason Aldean (who was performing at the time) and other musicians have shared reactions to the attack that left at least 58 people dead and hundreds of others injured.

Route 91 is a major country music festival. In addition to Aldean, performers at the festival included Kane Brown, Maren Morris, and Jake Owen. They have shared thoughts of sorrow and condolence, as have some local musicians — and Liam Gallagher, whose hometown of Manchester saw a concert attack earlier this year.

Tonight has been beyond horrific. I still dont know what to say but wanted to let everyone know that Me and my Crew are safe. My Thoughts and prayers go out to everyone involved tonight. It hurts my heart that this would happen to anyone who was just coming out to enjoy what should have been a fun night. #heartbroken #stopthehate A post shared by Jason Aldean (@jasonaldean) on Oct 2, 2017 at 1:17am PDT

This world is sick 😔 — Kane Brown (@kanebrown) October 2, 2017

We played Route 91 in Vegas the night before last. It was one of my favorite shows and festivals to be on. We were all singing. I'm in shock over this unfair, senseless tragedy and heartbroken for the lives taken too soon. #PrayForVegas 😔 A post shared by Maren Morris (@marenmorris) on Oct 2, 2017 at 4:54am PDT

Praying for everyone here in Vegas. I witnessed the most unimaginable event tonight. We are okay. Others arent. Please pray. — Jake Owen (@jakeowen) October 2, 2017

Uggh. Las Vegas. Pure heartbreak. Another attack on music fans. — jeremy messersmith (@jmessersmith) October 2, 2017

Vegas. I'm so sorry. — Dessa (@dessadarling) October 2, 2017

There are no words to express the helplessness and sorrow my broken heart feels for the victims in Vegas and their families. — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) October 2, 2017

So sad what's happened in Las Vegas when will it all stop peace n love to all my brothers n sisters LG x — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) October 2, 2017

Heart goes out to the people of Nevada and Las Vegas, this is staggering. Thoughts are with victims and their families. — Hozier (@Hozier) October 2, 2017

Horrifying scenes in Las Vegas. My heart and soul is with all the victims & their families and friends. Everybody please stay safe. — Sam Smith (@samsmithworld) October 2, 2017

Woke up to the heartbreaking news from Las Vegas, my thoughts are with everyone and their families. Love. H — Harry Styles. (@Harry_Styles) October 2, 2017

My heart is so heavy right now. Sending my thoughts to everyone and their families in Vegas. When is this all going to stop? — Bishop Briggs (@thatgirlbishop) October 2, 2017

No words. Just grief, sadness, and the never-ending attempt to make sense of something utterly senseless. Love to all in Las Vegas. — John Mayer (@JohnMayer) October 2, 2017

In addition, BMG, which acquired Jason Aldean’s Broken Bow Records back in January, issued a statement this morning:

“BMG today expressed its sadness at events at the Route 91 Harvest Festival in Las Vegas last night (Sunday, October 1) in which at least 50 are reported dead and 400 injured. The shooting occurred during a set by Jason Aldean signed to BMG label Broken Bow Records (BBR). Aldean, his band and crew and two BMG staff members who were attending the festival were all uninjured.”