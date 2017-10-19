Lizzo, Morris Day, and others announce New Year’s Eve shows in Twin Cities

Lizzo, photographed in 2015. (Nate Ryan/MPR)

Although 2018 is still a faraway thought for some, local venues are already starting to book up with New Year’s Eve shows. Some of the biggest names to announce shows so far include Lizzo, Morris Day and P.O.S.

Lizzo will headline a NYE party at Myth, with special guests Brooke Candy and CupcakKe and a DJ set by Sophia Eris. A surprise special guest will be announced as it gets closer to the event date. Minneapolis mainstays Morris Day & The Time will perform a show that starts earlier in the day (doors at 3 p.m.) at Mystic Lake Casino.

Morris Day’s history with Prince is well-known, having been immortalized on screen in Purple Rain, but it’s less well-known that Prince was also a huge fan of Grand Funk Railroad. (His first band, Grand Central, took that band’s name as inspiration.) Grand Funk will be at Treasure Island Resort and Casino this New Year’s.

If you’re looking to travel outside of the Twin Cities for your festivities, the Duluth Superior Symphony Orchestra is hosting a Purple Rain Prince Tribute, during which the full orchestra will pay homage to the late Minnesotan by playing some of his greatest hits. This event will be held at Duluth’s Symphony Hall.

The 7th Street Entry will serve as a stage for P.O.S, along with special guests Later Babes, Ander Other and DJ Rowsheen. Known for both co-founding Twin Cities supergroup Doomtree and his solo work, P.O.S is a much celebrated Minnesota mainstay. Tickets for this show go on sale Oct. 20 at 10 a.m.

If DJ music is more your speed, British group Above & Beyond will perform at the Armory on New Year’s Eve. Located in downtown Minneapolis, the Armory underwent massive renovations this summer to become a music and event venue — with the Super Bowl in mind.

Over at Icehouse, West African musician WANAKU will perform. He speaks English, West African Creole, French, Kom, and Igbo (Eastern Nigeria), and incorporates elements of all of these languages into his unique music. WANAKU will perform at 11 a.m., and there is no cover charge.

Finally, as per annual tradition, Davina and the Vagabonds will perform a New Year’s Eve show at the Dakota Jazz Club. Attendees can choose from a dinnertime show at 6 p.m. or a cocktail show at 10:30 p.m., complete with a champagne toast.