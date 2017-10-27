No Super Bowl Live line-up announce without Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis

According to the Minnesota Super Bowl Host Committee, this ice sculpture is only about half the size of the one to be displayed during Super Bowl LII (Cecilia Johnson | MPR)

Sponsor

Sponsor

About a hundred people and a squad of cameras gathered in the IDS Building’s Crystal Court this morning to hear Minnesota Super Bowl Host Committee CEO Maureen Bausch, Minneapolis mayor Betsy Hodges, and other event representatives share their plans for events surrounding Super Bowl LII. The original plan would’ve seen Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis, the Minnesotan songwriting/production team best known for their work with Janet Jackson, announce the line-up for all 10 days of free concerts (Jan. 26-Feb. 4) today. But since their plane was delayed this morning, the announce is on hold until they can visit in “a couple of weeks.”

Bausch and the team offered a few details about the flurry of shows; they’ll be free, short, and held outside at the Verizon Up Stage. Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis were eager to help curate, according to Bausch: “It was a split second, and they said, ‘Yes, we will help.'” National and local artists have been booked.

The duo’s flight from Los Angeles was delayed due to plane issues — “not weather,” Bausch seemed determined to point out during this first snow of the season.

In keeping, Super Bowl Live reps intend to “lean into” the cold, encouraging Minnesotans to “pray for 26 degrees [and] sunny [weather] and a fresh coat of snow.” They praised the soon-to-be-finished Nicollet Mall as a hub for Super Bowl activities and noted that Native American dancers from Northland Community Schools Drum and Dance Group will “put the sun to bed” every evening during the festivities.