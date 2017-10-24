Paul McCartney, Fleet Foxes, Tommy Stinson among Record Store Day Black Friday 2018 releases

Thanksgiving is right around the corner, and with it, the biggest commercial holiday in the U.S. While Black Friday may be known for discount electronics and mall stampedes, it’s also a great day to stop by your nearest record store. On Nov. 24, a number of limited edition records will hit the markets as part of Record Store Day (RSD) Black Friday. Featured artists include Lou Reed, Kid Cudi, Aretha Franklin, Dave Matthews, Snoop Dogg, and Willie Nelson, just to name a few.

Paul McCartney is getting in the spirit with two festive 7″ releases, one on green vinyl and one on red vinyl. Both of the records’ A-side is an a capella version of “Wonderful Christmastime” that McCartney performed with Jimmy Fallon and the Roots on The Tonight Show in Dec. 2016. The green vinyl B-side is The Decemberists’ version of “Jesus Christ” and the red vinyl features Norah Jones’s recording of the song “Peace.”

Fleet Foxes’ contribution to RSD Black Friday is The Electric Lady Session, a 10″ vinyl that contains four tracks that the band recorded at Electric Lady Studios right before the release of their latest album, Crack-Up. The session was originally recorded for the Fordham University station WFUV in one long take to highlight the fluid transitions between the songs.

Tommy Stinson of the Replacements teamed up with Walter Lure (the Heartbreakers), Clem Burke (Blondie), and Wayne Kramer (the MC5) in a live performance of the Johnny Thunders and the Heartbreakers album L.A.M.F, to be released on translucent blue vinyl.

Record label Easy Eye Sound is dropping a 7″ with upcoming releases by Dan Auerbach, Sonny Smith, and Robert Finley.

Black Friday will be a chance to get your hands on a number of exclusive picture discs, including a double picture disc of the latest Gorillaz album Humanz. For fans of Guardians of the Galaxy, Hollywood Records will release a 12″ picture disc featuring an image of Baby Groot with two tracks from the movies.

Other RSD Black Friday releases include a 12″ single from Queen with the tracks “We Are The Champions” and “We Will Rock You”; Gary Clark Jr.’s version of the Beatles classic “Come Together”; Grateful Dead Records Collection, a 5xLP box set from the Grateful Dead; a cassette rerelease of Ryan Adams’s 2014 debut album Prisoner; the 25th Anniversary Edition of Neil Young’s Harvest Moon, and many more.

See Record Store Day’s website for a complete list of Black Friday releases.

