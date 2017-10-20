The Replacements hit number one on the Billboard vinyl chart with ‘Live at Maxwell’s’

Sean McPherson holds a copy of the Replacements' chart-topping vinyl. (Jay Gabler/MPR)

Sponsor

Sponsor

One of Minnesota’s most famous bands, the Replacements, currently sit atop the Billboard Vinyl Albums Sales chart. This is the first time the band have hit number one on the vinyl sales chart, coming just two weeks after the much-anticipated release of For Sale: Live at Maxwell’s 1986. The Replacements were close to topping this same chart in 2015 following the release of the four-LP reissue box set, The Twin/Tone Years, peaking at number six.

The rave reviews are still coming in for the new album, which even earned the status of “Best New Reissue” from Pitchfork. Much comparison is being made to their only previous live album, The S— Hits the Fans (1985), which was only ever out on cassette. For Sale: Live at Maxwell’s 1986 features recordings from a memorable Hoboken gig that are, after remastering, relatively high-quality.

Meanwhile, music fans are paying a lot of attention to another rock band that came on the scene at the same time as the ‘Mats. On Nov. 10, Hüsker Dü are set to release Savage Young Dü, a reissue of 69 rare tracks from early in their career. Alongside floods of tributes from fans in the wake of Grant Hart’s passing, comes a documentary podcast from The Current, Dü You Remember?, that explores the band’s history.