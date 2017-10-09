Watch Bob Mould dedicate ‘Never Talking to You Again’ to Grant Hart at Cal Jam

Bob Mould, photographed at The Current in 2015 (Nate Ryan/MPR)

This past Saturday, Oct. 7, at Cal Jam 17 in San Bernardino, Calif., Bob Mould opened his set by paying tribute to Grant Hart. Mould performed Hüsker Dü’s “Never Talking to You Again.” The song, written by Hart, comes from the 1984 album Zen Arcade.

Prior to starting the song, according to attendee John Loughney, Mould mentioned Hart’s passing, and how many of the bands on the festival’s bill were influenced by Hart. Shortly after Hart’s death last month, Mould shared warm comments via Facebook.

