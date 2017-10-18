Watch members of NPG and 3RDEYEGIRL in ‘Empire’ Prince episode teaser video

Hannah Welton in 'Empire.' (Fox)

Tonight’s episode of Empire is going to celebrate Prince, thanks to a special arrangement with the late legend’s estate that will allow the show to feature his song “Let’s Go Crazy.”

In a just-released teaser video, 3RDEYEGIRL drummer Hannah Welton can be seen preparing to play the song along with her husband Joshua Welton (who co-produced Prince’s ART OFFICIAL AGE and Hit n Run Phase One) and the New Power Generation’s Morris Hayes. Handling the iconic spoken-word intro is Bryshere Y. Gray, who plays the fiery young character Hakeem Lyon.

Prince’s sister Tyka Nelson was invited to the set and may also appear in the episode, which was directed by Sanaa Hamri — a friend who directed Prince’s “Musicology” video in 2004. Hamri told Billboard that Prince watched Empire “religiously,” allowing the show to use one of his songs in the inaugural season and even considering making a cameo himself. “I think this is very much something he would have wanted,” said Hamri.

