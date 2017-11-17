Black Diet announce holiday reunion show at Icehouse

On Tuesday, Minneapolis band Black Diet announced a reunion holiday show at Icehouse on Dec. 15. Joining Black Diet on the bill are two fellow funk-infused local bands, PHO and Ayvah.

Black Diet formed in 2011, when the members met through Craigslist and Facebook postings. They kept themselves busy gigging around the Twin Cities and were named one of First Avenue’s Best New Bands of 2013. In 2014, the band won the Are You Local? contest.

Black Diet have released two albums with local label Piñata Records: Find Your Tambourine (2014) and The Good One (2015). The band visited The Current’s studios in April 2014 and July 2015 to play tracks from both albums.

During their 2015 visit to The Current, singer Jonathan Tolliver summarized the band’s year as, “A million shows. Recording an album in a month. Winter. Rebirth.” Tolliver revealed that Black Diet recorded The Good One in the span of a month, a quick turnaround that was possible because the band had solidified their songwriting and recording process.

Despite the success following their first two releases, Black Diet disbanded after Tolliver relocated to Los Angeles to focus on his solo career. Their upcoming gig at Icehouse will be the first show that Black Diet has played since their November 2016 reunion show at Nomad World Pub in Minneapolis.

Colleen Cowie is a student at Macalester College. She hosts the show Locally Sourced on WMCN.