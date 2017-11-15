Eaux Claires announces 2018 dates: July 6 and 7

Eaux Claires 2017. (Nate Ryan/MPR)

The Eaux Claires Music and Arts Festival will be back in 2018, on July 6 and 7. The announcement came today via a typically elliptical rollout…actually, it was a literal rollout, as the festival live-streamed video of workers pasting posters into place on a street in Eau Claire. (The posters are around the corner from the Fire House, a commenter recognized.)

The posters included a TinyURL link that led to the festival website, which now features the July dates and a 29-minute sound montage featuring music from artists associated with Justin Vernon, as well as various voices discussing the festival’s uniquely collaborative spirit.

