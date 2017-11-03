First Avenue now selling official Lego models of itself

Sponsor

Sponsor

Local bands and venues are sure to start selling some cool holiday merch, but First Avenue is out ahead of the pack with this one: an official Lego model of the iconic Minneapolis club, complete with stars (including a little gold one for Prince) and an awning for the Entry.

“Looking for ‘the missing piece’ of your holiday gift shopping?” reads the listing on First Ave’s website. “The stars aligned, and First Avenue and Brickmania teamed up to create an incredible custom First Avenue Lego building set! The 98 piece kit includes stickers, instructions, and packaging.”

The First Ave model isn’t quite as elaborate as the Lego Nye’s that made headlines this spring, but that was a one-of-a-kind creation. The Lego model follows a gingerbread rendition of First Avenue, created last winter as part of Norway House’s Gingerbread Wonderland exhibit.

Just in time for the holidays: The First Avenue Gingerbread House (Martha Stewart, eat your heart out!)http://www.citypages.com/music/first-avenue-gingerbread-house-is-a-holiday-masterpiece-photo/403389726 Posted by Kay Kirscht on Tuesday, November 29, 2016

Brickmania’s principal stock in trade is military models, and their two retail outlets include one at the Mall of America. The First Ave model is now available for pre-order ($45), shipping later this month.