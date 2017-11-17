First Avenue to renovate Wild Tymes, reopen it as new bar and eatery

The Palace Theatre on April 28, 2017. (Emmet Kowler for MPR)

First Avenue, which owns and operates the Depot Tavern next to its Minneapolis music venue, has a new eatery planned next door to the newly-renovated Palace Theatre in downtown St. Paul. GoMN now reports that First Avenue will be taking over the lease for Wild Tymes on Nov. 29, and will renovate the bar and restaurant to launch with a new identity.

Nate Kranz, First Avenue’s general manager, tells GoMN that a plan for renovations will be created next month with architects and city officials. First Avenue hopes to open up an internal entrance between the Wild Tymes space and the Palace Theatre, which First Ave operates in collaboration with Jam Productions. While a new name is not yet decided upon, it won’t be hockey-themed any more.

With a tentative reopening date set for May 1, the public can expect a bar and restaurant combo similar to the Depot. Wild Tymes has hosted live music, but the stage will be removed as part of the renovations. The 7th Place patio, however, will stay.

The last show to be held at Wild Tymes before the big management switch-over is set for tomorrow, with performances by local indie-pop bands Black Genesis (f.k.a. Saving Vinyl City), Vital Vice, Hot Pink Hangover, and Fahrenheit Falling. This show is free. Doors open at 8 p.m., and music starts at 8:30 p.m.