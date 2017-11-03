Friday Five: Chastity Brown, Lena Elizabeth and more new Minnesota music videos

Actors Gabriella Gustafson and Andrea Walsh in Chastity Brown's "Whisper"

Chastity Brown, “Whisper”

Chastity Brown shares her song “Whisper,” from Silhouette of Sirens, accompanied by a sweet love story. She told Out that she envisioned the video as “a string of intimate moments that represent the beauty of queer love.”

Lena Elizabeth, “Nobody Wants You (Live)”

Lena Elizabeth is a wonder to watch. Strumming her baritone ukulele, she can sing the sweetest note or the strongest growl and make you believe either one.

The Lioness, “Chosen Ones”

The Lioness‘s song may seem easy to jam to, but the video offers a chilling view of the targets on black backs. Directed by Sway Heavy; produced by Metasota.

DB Curtis, “Northland”

DB Curtis and his band play amid the Northern Lights. Shot by John Hammond and Brad Veenstra; produced by Hammond.

Finesse, “Unbroken Memory”

Finesse call themselves “a pop duo inspired by 1982, created for 2017.” The band take liberal inspiration from Depeche Mode and Pet Shop Boys, as is apparent in this video. They celebrate the release of their maxi single on Nov. 17 at Icehouse.