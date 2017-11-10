Friday Five: Dizzy Fae, the Suburbs, and more new Minnesota music videos

Dizzy Fae, "Don't Hate For Me"

Well, this is fantastic. Dizzy Fae‘s new video also serves as a heartening peek at the next stage of her career. It’s the only song listed on her Spotify profile, which signals commitment to this alternative-pop direction; a taste of her upcoming mixtape, which is due out in January; and a look at this exponentially improving entertainer who’s “getting grown as hell.” Niles Howard (Blood Orange, Disclosure) directs the video.

The Suburbs, “Lost You On The Dance Floor”

Not only does Jeremy Ylvisaker play guitar in the Suburbs, he also directed and edited their new music video. “Lost You On The Dance Floor” is from Hey Muse!, the band’s second album since reconfiguring their line-up in the early 2010s, and it’s catchy. See them play it live in St. Cloud, Red Wing, or St. Michael, Minn. in the next few months; in the meantime, watch Ylvisaker talk with Manchita in the 7th St Entry green room.

The Staves & yMusic, “Trouble On My Mind”

The Staves‘ Minneapolis leases may be up, but the locally tied Watford trio are dear to many Minnesotans’ hearts. They teamed up with classical ensemble yMusic for a joint performance at Eaux Claires 2016, and they’ll release the resultant studio album The Way Is Read on Nov. 24 (the limited-edition vinyl comes out Dec. 1). On Dec. 1 and 2, they join yMusic at the Walker Art Center for three total shows. Alex Sopp directs this video for first single “Trouble On My Mind.”

Astronomique, “Mimic Forms”

Astronomique will celebrate the single release of “Mimic Forms” with Beasthead and StoLyette on Nov. 16 at Icehouse.

DENNIS, “Party”

DENNIS will share an Alien Fantasy on their upcoming album. Here’s a taste while you wait; the shimmery, thumping track pairs well with Katie Bolin’s labor-of-love (read: 1600 frames and nine months in the making) animation.