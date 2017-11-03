Hüsker Dü, the Replacements warn against bootleg merchandise

Hüsker Dü on the High Bridge (Steve Hengstler/Courtesy of Numero Group).

As holiday shoppers look for gifts related to their favorite bands, two Minnesota greats are cautioning against purveyors of bootleg merch.

Earlier this week, Greg Norton shared a post on Facebook warning against bootleg Hüsker Dü merchandise. In his post, Norton (the band’s bassist) includes a photo advertising a t-shirt and sweatshirt with the artwork from the band’s debut album, Everything Falls Apart. The companies manufacturing this unofficial merchandise did not obtain permission from the band, writes Norton, and Hüsker Dü does not receive any money from the sales.

Norton says that he learned about the bootleg merchandise after receiving notifications from multiple advertisements on Facebook. Although he responded to two such posts, commenting on the copyright infringement, both times his comments were deleted.

Hüsker Dü launched their first official website in 2015, selling merchandise such as t-shirts, stickers, and pins. The launch of the website sparked rumors of a prospective reunion and although those rumors proved to be untrue, Norton told the Star Tribune in 2015, “The main thing is, there’s ongoing communication between the three of us now.” Bootleg Hüsker Dü merchandise spiked around the launch of their website, as well as surrounding the impending release of a new rarities collection.

In June, the Replacements released a statement on their Facebook page about unofficial merchandise — in particular, bootleggers ripping off their Midway Stadium poster and t-shirt.

The Replacements released the Midway Stadium design in 2014 to promote their show at the stadium, their first hometown concert in 23 years. The poster features Paul Westerberg and Tommy Stinson recreating the iconic Minnesota Twins “Minny and Paul” pose, shaking hands over the Mississippi River as they throw their tapes into the current. The band had to obtain licensing rights from the Twins to create the poster, making it even more of a headache when retailers steal the design.

Official Hüsker Dü merchandise can be found at their website or via Atom Age Industries. The Replacements’ official merchandise can be bought from their website.

Colleen Cowie is a student at Macalester College. She hosts the show Locally Sourced on WMCN.