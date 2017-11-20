Marijuana Deathsquads to bring ‘wild new sounds’ to the Draft Horse

Ryan Olson of Marijuana Deathsquads soundtracking silent Dada films at the Walker Art Center on August 17, 2017. (Emmet Kowler for MPR)

The mysterious local supergroup Marijuana Deathsquads announced via their Instagram and Twitter that they will be continuing the Market Re-Search concert series Tuesday, Nov. 21, at the Draft Horse in northeast Minneapolis. The series, resuming for the first time since September, is free and open to the public.

The promotional video features a goofy shot of a goat eating an apple, with little context. The details we do have hint toward new music from Marijuana Deathsquads, as well as its members and friends. The no cover party also serves as a birthday celebration for Isaac Gale, a.k.a. iissaaaacc, who is also known for his video work for artists such as Poliça, Har Mar Superstar, Bon Iver, and more.

Marijuana Deathsquads are a psychedelic, anarchist art-noise project, spearheaded by Ryan Olson (of Poliça and Gayngs). The band features a rotating cast of contributors, including MAKR, Jeremy Nutzman, P.O.S, Ben Ivascu, and Isaac Gale. The artfulness of the drone-heavy, electronic-fusion instrumentation is paired with dark humored lyrical content, with influence from classic punk rock.

This past summer, they had a prominent appearance at the Walker Art Center, providing a live soundtrack for a selection of silent films.