Prince estate launches first official merch store, as an online pop-up

Sponsor

Sponsor

Just in time for holiday gift shopping, the Prince estate has launched a “Hit N Run” online store that it describes as a “pop-up store” that represents “the first offering of official and authorized merchandise from The Prince Estate.” The store, which will be active until Dec. 3 according to its header, features a dozen wearables ranging from a Purple Rain t-shirt to a Love Symbol cap.

Two of the items feature designs by Martin Homent, who created the minimalist Prince and 3RDEYEGIRL graphics that adorned the covers of Prince’s final two studio albums. One is a “MoonFro” t-shirt (the name is self-explanatory), and the other is shirt with a Homent-ized depiction of Prince in the Purple Rain era.

Although this is the first merchandise to be created and sold directly by Prince’s estate, Paisley Park also has a range of officially licensed merchandise for sale both online and at the museum. The estate also runs an official Facebook page and YouTube account.