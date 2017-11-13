Taylor Swift announces U.S. Bank Stadium show on Sept. 1, 2018

Taylor Swift performs in Houston, at a concert associated with the 2017 Super Bowl. (MikeCoppola/Getty Images for DIRECTV)

What’s sure to be one of the biggest local concerts of 2018 has just been announced: Taylor Swift will play U.S. Bank Stadium on Sept. 1. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Dec. 13 — that would be Swift’s 28th birthday — but “verified fans” may be able to snag tickets earlier.

Reputation, Swift’s sixth studio album, was released on Friday, and is on track to sell more copies in a single week than any other album will sell all year. 700,000 copies were sold in the United States on Friday alone, and the year’s best-selling album so far (Ed Sheeran’s ÷) has sold only 909,000 copies total. As Billboard notes, Swift is “already the only act to have three different albums sell a million copies in a week, since Nielsen Music began tracking data in 1991.”

In the meantime, the stadium will have plenty of activity. A little game called the Super Bowl is being played there on Feb. 4, with Justin Timberlake as the controversial halftime performer. Read our reviews of other recent concerts at the stadium: Metallica, Guns N’ Roses, U2.