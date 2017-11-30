You can buy the Triple Rock’s entire sound system for $9,500 – on Craigslist

Harvest perform at the Triple Rock Social Club in 2011. (Sharyn Morrow/CC BY-NC-ND 2.0)

It’s been just over a week since the Triple Rock Social Club closed their doors, and now an integral part of the venue is up for sale. A Craigslist post went up yesterday selling the Triple Rock’s sound system. A former Triple Rock sound engineer tells us that the listing’s description of the sound system seems accurate.

The sound system includes the Triple Rock’s soundboard, along with other gear such as microphones, amps, and lighting equipment.

The listing is asking $9,500 or best offer for the complete set. “Not parting it out. You buy the whole thing or don’t bother inquiring,” it reads. “Not that I don’t want you to have some of it, I just don’t care to make a trip to the storage space just because you want to buy a microphone or two. Hopefully you can level with me here.”

The Triple Rock was owned by husband-and-wife team Erik and Gretchen Funk. Erik is a member of the band Dillinger 4.

In a statement to City Pages, sound engineer Andy Gustaveson recalled the construction of the Triple Rock’s sound system. He described the first sound check in the space, which was for Craig Finn’s band in 2002. “The room sounded amazing,” he said. “We couldn’t believe it. It was heaven for live music.”

If you want a piece of Triple Rock memorabilia without spending 10 grand, earlier this month Triple Rock announced the sale of two new T-shirts to commemorate the venue’s closing. The T-shirts are distributed via Anxious and Angry, which designs merch for local bands and artists.

