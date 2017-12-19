19 stunning concert images of 2017
2017 was a year of memorable concerts in the Twin Cities and around the region. Here are some of our most epic concert photos from throughout the year, selected by staff photographer Nate Ryan. You can read more about each show by clicking on each of the titles.
Dan Wilson at the Clown Lounge
Photo by Emmet Kowler (January)
J.S. Ondara at First Avenue
Photo by Nate Ryan (January)
The Lemon Twigs at First Avenue
Photo by Nate Ryan (January)
P.O.S at 7th St Entry
Photo by Emmet Kowler (January)
Lucius at the Minnesota State Capitol
Photo by Nate Ryan (March)
Atmosphere open the Palace Theatre
Photo by Nate Ryan (March)
The Staves and Frankie Lee at the DUSTYGUN Icehouse residency
Photo by Nate Ryan (March)
Liv Warfield, Judith Hill, and Shelby J. at the Dakota Jazz Club
Photo by Emmet Kowler (March)
A crowd fills 7th Street to pay tribute to Prince
Photo by Nate Ryan (April)
Black Eyed Snakes at Island City Brewing for Mid West Music Fest
Photo by Nate Ryan (May)
Caroline Smith at Bauhaus Brew Labs’ Liquid Zoo, Art-A-Whirl
Photo by Nate Ryan (May)
Bobby Raps and a festivalgoer at Soundset
Photo by Nancy Musinguzi (May)
Chastity Brown at the Fitzgerald Theater
Photo by Nate Ryan (June)
Tom Petty at the Xcel Energy Center
Photo by Nate Ryan (June)
Jenny Lewis at Eaux Claires
Photo by Nate Ryan (June)
Andrew Broder at Eaux Claires
Photo by Nate Ryan (June)
Chance the Rapper at Eaux Claires
Photo by Nate Ryan (June)
Wendy Melvoin of the Revolution at First Avenue
Photo by Emmet Kowler (July)
A composite photo of Bon Iver and a fan at Rock the Garden
Photo by Evan Frost (July)
The crowd watches Bon Iver at Rock the Garden
Photo by Emmet Kowler (July)
Grant Hart joined by Kraig Johnson and Dave Pirner at the Hook and Ladder Theatre
Photo by Emmet Kowler (July)
Gary Clark Jr. at the Palace Theatre
Photo by Nate Ryan (August)
Sylvan Esso at First Avenue
Photo by Darin Kamnetz (August)
Marijuana Deathsquads at the Walker Art Center
Photo by Emmet Kowler (August)
U2 at U.S. Bank Stadium
Photo by Nate Ryan (September)
Chris Thile at the Palace Theatre
Photo by Nate Ryan (October)
Courtney Barnett and Kurt Vile at the Palace Theatre
Photos by Maddy Fox (October)
Arcade Fire at the Xcel Energy Center
Photo by Emmet Kowler (October)
Wilco at the Palace Theatre
Photo by Nate Ryan (November)
Brother Ali at First Avenue
Photo by Maddy Fox (November)
