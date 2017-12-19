Local Current Blog

19 stunning concert images of 2017

by Simone Cazares ·
Megan Closner of Joseph at The Current's 12th Birthday Party at First Avenue (Nate Ryan/MPR)

2017 was a year of memorable concerts in the Twin Cities and around the region. Here are some of our most epic concert photos from throughout the year, selected by staff photographer Nate Ryan. You can read more about each show by clicking on each of the titles.

Dan Wilson at the Clown Lounge

Photo by Emmet Kowler (January)

J.S. Ondara at First Avenue

Photo by Nate Ryan (January)

The Lemon Twigs at First Avenue

Photo by Nate Ryan (January)

P.O.S at 7th St Entry

Photo by Emmet Kowler (January)

Lucius at the Minnesota State Capitol

Photo by Nate Ryan (March)

Atmosphere open the Palace Theatre

Photo by Nate Ryan (March)

The Staves and Frankie Lee at the DUSTYGUN Icehouse residency

Photo by Nate Ryan (March)

Liv Warfield, Judith Hill, and Shelby J. at the Dakota Jazz Club

Photo by Emmet Kowler (March)

A crowd fills 7th Street to pay tribute to Prince 

Photo by Nate Ryan (April)

Black Eyed Snakes at Island City Brewing for Mid West Music Fest

Photo by Nate Ryan (May)

Caroline Smith at Bauhaus Brew Labs’ Liquid Zoo, Art-A-Whirl

Photo by Nate Ryan (May)

Bobby Raps and a festivalgoer at Soundset

Photo by Nancy Musinguzi (May)

Chastity Brown at the Fitzgerald Theater

Photo by Nate Ryan (June)

Tom Petty at the Xcel Energy Center

Photo by Nate Ryan (June)

Jenny Lewis at Eaux Claires

Photo by Nate Ryan (June)

Andrew Broder at Eaux Claires

Photo by Nate Ryan (June)

Chance the Rapper at Eaux Claires

Photo by Nate Ryan (June)

Wendy Melvoin of the Revolution at First Avenue

Photo by Emmet Kowler (July)

A composite photo of Bon Iver and a fan at Rock the Garden

Photo by Evan Frost (July)

The crowd watches Bon Iver at Rock the Garden

Photo by Emmet Kowler (July)

Grant Hart joined by Kraig Johnson and Dave Pirner at the Hook and Ladder Theatre

Photo by Emmet Kowler (July)

Gary Clark Jr. at the Palace Theatre

Photo by Nate Ryan (August)

Sylvan Esso at First Avenue

Photo by Darin Kamnetz (August)

Marijuana Deathsquads at the Walker Art Center

Photo by Emmet Kowler (August)

U2 at U.S. Bank Stadium

Photo by Nate Ryan (September)

Chris Thile at the Palace Theatre

Photo by Nate Ryan (October)

Courtney Barnett and Kurt Vile at the Palace Theatre

Photos by Maddy Fox (October)

Arcade Fire at the Xcel Energy Center

Photo by Emmet Kowler (October)

Wilco at the Palace Theatre

Photo by Nate Ryan (November) 

Brother Ali at First Avenue

Photo by Maddy Fox (November)

