2017 gift guide for Minnesota music fans

'Complicated Fun' by Cyn Collins. (Jay Gabler/MPR)

Now that the holiday season is upon us, finding the perfect gift can be stressful — but it doesn’t have to be! To make things a little easier, here are some gift ideas for Minnesota music fans.

Use

Songversations: Talk all about your favorite music with this conversation starter game created by Eric Hutchinson.

Electric Fetus gift basket: The Electric Fetus just finished making its gift baskets. Made out of molded records, these themed gift baskets are made for music fans of all ages. You can find them at the Electric Fetus.

Paint By Sticker: Music Icons: Create mosaics of artists like Prince and David Bowie out of stickers in this activity book.

Rhymesayers button pack: This eight-count set features a series of buttons with logos spanning over the labels’ history.

Record Coasters: Help protect the environment and your coffee table with these coasters hand-made in Minnesota out of recycled vinyl. And if you’re into drawing, they also sell sketchbooks made out of album jackets.

Paisley Park puzzle: “His purple palace comes to life with each piece you uncover” in a 500-piece Paisley Park jigsaw puzzle featuring an illustration by local artist Michael Birawer.

Read

Got To Be Something Here: The Rise of the Minneapolis Sound: Learn all about the rise of the Minneapolis Sound as The Current’s own Andrea Swensson takes you through three decades of the Twin Cities music scene and the history behind the music.

First Avenue: Minnesota’s Mainroom: Read about some of First Avenue’s unforgettable moments and discover a few more in Chris Riemenschneider’s fascinating history of one of Minnesota’s most historic venues.

Complicated Fun: Check out this essential guide to the Twin Cities punk and indie rock scene as Cyn Collins brings out some of the best stories of the era.

Prince: A Private View: Look through some never-before-seen photos of Prince as photographer, Afshin Shahidi, takes you through the time he spent capturing Prince’s life.

Wear

First Avenue t-shirt: Represent First Avenue with this t-shirt, hand printed by Juxtaposition Arts, with a gold star highlighting Minneapolis.

Brother Ali zip hoodie: Keep warm this winter and show your love for Brother Ali’s new album with this All the Beauty in This Whole Life hoody.

Bad Bad Hats t-shirts: The Bad Bad hats just recently announced that they will be selling new t-shirts.

Purple Rain t-shirt: Rock this Purple Rain t-shirt from the Paisley Park store.

Ticket discounts and memberships

Minnesota Orchestra Premier Pair Package: The Premier Pair Package gets you two concert ticket vouchers for any Minnesota Orchestra Classical, Inside the Classics or Symphony in 60 concert through July 2018, along with vouchers for two beverages and parking.

First Avenue membership: Purchase a First Avenue membership and get first dibs on tickets, special discounts, member-only invites and more.

MPR/The Current membership: Support your local public radio station today by becoming a member to help keep your favorite programs going.

Simone Cazares is a student at Saint Paul College. Originally from Miami, Fla., she survives Minnesota’s cruel winters by immersing herself in the Twin Cities music scene.