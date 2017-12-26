Concerts at the 2018 Super Bowl: What we know, what we don’t
The Super Bowl is one of the biggest weekends in sports, but it’s also going to be a big weekend for music. It seems like every few days there’s a huge artist added to the list of performers at Minnesota shows surrounding the big game on Feb. 4 — but there’s also a lot we don’t know, including who’s going to sing the National Anthem. (Justin Timberlake is providing halftime entertainment.) We’ve compiled a list to help you make sense of all the music madness surrounding the big game.
Super Bowl LIVE
Iconic Twin Cities producers Jimmy Jam Harris and Terry Lewis were called upon to choose the lineup for a series of free concerts on Nicollet Mall. The producers chose a mix of local and non-local artists, but they say they specifically want “to really celebrate the amazing legacy of Minnesota music.” The exact schedule has not been released yet, but we know that Idina Menzel will kick off the series with VocalEssence. Each night will have a theme, including a Prince night and a rock night.
Where: Nicollet Mall
When: Jan. 26- Feb. 4
Price: Free
Lineup
Bob Mould
Cobi
Dessa
Esera Tuaolo
Idina Menzel
The Jayhawks
The Jets
Morris Day and the Time
Mint Condition
New Power Generation
New Power Soul
The Revolution
Sheila E.
Soul Asylum
Sounds of Blackness
The Steeles
Stokley Williams
The Suburbs
VocalEssence
Nomadic Live
Nomadic Entertainment Group, has put together a lineup of concerts with a lot of big names, as they do at each year’s Super Bowl. The Nomadic concerts are taking place at the newly renovated Armory, just across the Commons from U.S. Bank Stadium, and the pop-up Club Nomadic at Mystic Lake.
Imagine Dragons
Where: Armory
When: Feb. 1
Price: $175
P!nk
Where: Armory
When: Feb. 2
Price: $225
Jennifer Lopez
Where: Armory
When: Feb. 3
Price:$250-325
The Chainsmokers
Where: Club Nomadic at Mystic Lake Casino
When: Feb. 1
Price: $200
Kygo and Ellie Goulding
Where: Club Nomadic at Mystic Lake Casino
When: Feb. 2
Price: $200
Florida Georgia Line
Where: Club Nomadic at Mystic Lake Casino
When: Feb. 3
Price: $200
Gwen Stefani
Where: Club Nomadic at Mystic Lake Casino
When: Feb. 4
Price: $200
Other
Many popular venues, like First Avenue, have not publicly announced any Super-Bowl-related events. Rest assured that the venues will be busy, though! The rooms could be booked for private events, or public shows could be announced in the following weeks. Here are a couple of big shows (including a comedy show) that have been announced at local arenas.
The Night Before: Dave Matthews Band
Where: Xcel Energy Center
When: Feb. 3
Price: $57-785
Kevin Hart- The Irresponsible Tour
Where: Target Center
When: Feb. 2
Price: $68-303