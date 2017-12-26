Concerts at the 2018 Super Bowl: What we know, what we don’t

The Revolution, seen here at First Avenue in 2016, will play Nicollet Mall for Super Bowl Live! (Nate Ryan/MPR)

The Super Bowl is one of the biggest weekends in sports, but it’s also going to be a big weekend for music. It seems like every few days there’s a huge artist added to the list of performers at Minnesota shows surrounding the big game on Feb. 4 — but there’s also a lot we don’t know, including who’s going to sing the National Anthem. (Justin Timberlake is providing halftime entertainment.) We’ve compiled a list to help you make sense of all the music madness surrounding the big game.

Iconic Twin Cities producers Jimmy Jam Harris and Terry Lewis were called upon to choose the lineup for a series of free concerts on Nicollet Mall. The producers chose a mix of local and non-local artists, but they say they specifically want “to really celebrate the amazing legacy of Minnesota music.” The exact schedule has not been released yet, but we know that Idina Menzel will kick off the series with VocalEssence. Each night will have a theme, including a Prince night and a rock night.

Where: Nicollet Mall

When: Jan. 26- Feb. 4

Price: Free

Lineup

Bob Mould

Cobi

Dessa

Esera Tuaolo

Idina Menzel

The Jayhawks

The Jets

Morris Day and the Time

Mint Condition

New Power Generation

New Power Soul

The Revolution

Sheila E.

Soul Asylum

Sounds of Blackness

The Steeles

Stokley Williams

The Suburbs

VocalEssence

Nomadic Live

Nomadic Entertainment Group, has put together a lineup of concerts with a lot of big names, as they do at each year’s Super Bowl. The Nomadic concerts are taking place at the newly renovated Armory, just across the Commons from U.S. Bank Stadium, and the pop-up Club Nomadic at Mystic Lake.

Imagine Dragons

Where: Armory

When: Feb. 1

Price: $175

P!nk

Where: Armory

When: Feb. 2

Price: $225

Jennifer Lopez

Where: Armory

When: Feb. 3

Price:$250-325

The Chainsmokers

Where: Club Nomadic at Mystic Lake Casino

When: Feb. 1

Price: $200

Kygo and Ellie Goulding

Where: Club Nomadic at Mystic Lake Casino

When: Feb. 2

Price: $200

Florida Georgia Line

Where: Club Nomadic at Mystic Lake Casino

When: Feb. 3

Price: $200

Gwen Stefani

Where: Club Nomadic at Mystic Lake Casino

When: Feb. 4

Price: $200

Other

Many popular venues, like First Avenue, have not publicly announced any Super-Bowl-related events. Rest assured that the venues will be busy, though! The rooms could be booked for private events, or public shows could be announced in the following weeks. Here are a couple of big shows (including a comedy show) that have been announced at local arenas.

The Night Before: Dave Matthews Band

Where: Xcel Energy Center

When: Feb. 3

Price: $57-785

Kevin Hart- The Irresponsible Tour

Where: Target Center

When: Feb. 2

Price: $68-303