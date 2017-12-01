Friday Five: Nazeem & Spencer Joles, Fox & Coyote, and more new Minnesota music videos

Nazeem (left) and Spencer Joles (right) in their music video "Thug Tears"

Nazeem & Spencer Joles, “Thug Tears”

Nazeem & Spencer Joles call their new music video a “quirky swagged out Wes Anderson inspired visual,” and descriptions don’t get any better than that. Catch them at the Cabooze with Crunchy Kids and Velvet Negroni on Dec. 29.

Fox & Coyote, “Deal”

Jonathan Harms never meant to share the lyrics to “Deal.” But eventually, he showed them to his band Fox & Coyote, and they’re releasing the song in advance of their full-length-to-come. For this tune, songwriters/lead vocalists Ryan Evans and Jonathan Harms performed with Katherine Canon (cello/vocals), Grant Gordon (upright bass/electric bass), and Kenny Befus (drums). You can see the band live at Honey with the Nunnery on Dec. 8.

The Nunnery, “Begin”

Speaking of the Nunnery: here she is! Sarah James loops vocals live, which is great, because the more of her voice the better. Filmed and edited by Erik Elstran, “Begin” features nature shots and quotes from Genesis 1.

Lewiee Blaze, “Vacation”

Lewiee Blaze is a newly 20-year-old rapper born and raised in Minneapolis. His delivery sounds remarkably polished considering his age, and the video (shot by Mattwalesmedia) is likewise smooth. Definitely worth checking out.

Dirt Train, “Lisa”

Dirt Train are a fun Americana/rock band out of Minneapolis. Here’s the first of four live performances they recorded at Creation Audio.