Friday Five: SHREDDERS, Ingeborg von Agassiz, and more new Minnesota music videos
SHREDDERS, “Entertainment”
P.O.S, Sims, Paper Tiger, and Lazerbeak recruited James Gundersen to work on their new video, which keeps being a good idea. “Entertainment” is off Dangerous Jumps.
Ingeborg von Agassiz, “Oh, The Hillside”
A charming tune for winter or any other season. Duluth, Minn. artist Ingeborg von Agassiz will include this on her upcoming debut album, O Giver of Dreams.
Hastings 3000, “Invasive Species: The Second Wave [Director’s Cut]”
One-man band Hastings 3000 imagines some scary situations, directed by Patrick Pierson.
Zack Baltich, “Cavernous III”
Percussionist/music writer Zach Baltich has traveled from cave to Minnesota cave, recording songs for an EP called Cavernous, which drops today. Here’s the third recording, a video set in an abandoned train tunnel beneath the Superior Hiking Trail near Duluth. Tonight, Baltich shares some music at Fallout Arts Cooperative at 7 p.m.
C.M.J., “Lives We Lead”
Christopher Michael Jensen raps a New Age joint from behind the wheel.