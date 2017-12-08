Friday Five: SHREDDERS, Ingeborg von Agassiz, and more new Minnesota music videos

SHREDDERS, "Entertainment"

P.O.S, Sims, Paper Tiger, and Lazerbeak recruited James Gundersen to work on their new video, which keeps being a good idea. “Entertainment” is off Dangerous Jumps.

Ingeborg von Agassiz, “Oh, The Hillside”

A charming tune for winter or any other season. Duluth, Minn. artist Ingeborg von Agassiz will include this on her upcoming debut album, O Giver of Dreams.

Hastings 3000, “Invasive Species: The Second Wave [Director’s Cut]”

One-man band Hastings 3000 imagines some scary situations, directed by Patrick Pierson.

Zack Baltich, “Cavernous III”

Percussionist/music writer Zach Baltich has traveled from cave to Minnesota cave, recording songs for an EP called Cavernous, which drops today. Here’s the third recording, a video set in an abandoned train tunnel beneath the Superior Hiking Trail near Duluth. Tonight, Baltich shares some music at Fallout Arts Cooperative at 7 p.m.

C.M.J., “Lives We Lead”

Christopher Michael Jensen raps a New Age joint from behind the wheel.