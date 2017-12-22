Friday Five: Student 1, Dirt Train, and more new Minnesota music videos

Student 1, "Paint"

This song is so good, y’all. “Paint” is a stand-alone single (produced by Psymun), but Picked to Click finalist Student 1 will be back with a debut album as soon as summer 2018. He performs at the 7th St Entry with Finding Novyon on Jan. 13.

Collapsing Stars, “The Storm”

Song of the Day-featured band Collapsing Stars share their second video from their album 2012. Frontperson Justin Nelson says, “Footage was shot over a three-year period at my family cabin in Nashwauk, Minn, 20 miles west of Bob Dylan’s childhood home.” Tonight, he and the band perform at the 331 Club.

Dirt Train, “The Gift of Losing You”

Blues/Americana rockers Dirt Train share an original Christmas song called “The Gift of Losing You” (here, the word “gift” is debatable). Organist Lightnin’ Joe Peterson hosts a holiday show at the Aster tonight; the whole band plays the Turf on Jan. 3.

J.S. Ondara, “Mother Christmas”

Andrea Swensson calls J.S. Ondara’s first official single “a deeply personal song that humanizes an experience shared by many immigrants when they move to a new country.” Directed by Brendan T. Jones, the video was recorded in a former monastery in Appleton, Wisc.

Rich Garvey, “Compliment”

“Compliment” may have been released on French label Cascade Records, but its author Rich Garvey is from right here in Minneapolis.