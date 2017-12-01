Jeremy messersmith, Charlie Parr, the Cactus Blossoms announce January residencies

Jeremy messersmith performs at west elm in Edina, Minn. in June 2017. (Emmet Kowler/MPR)

Winter in Minnesota is long and dark, and January tends to bring those subzero temps our winters are famous for. But this January seems to be a hot month for some of Minnesota’s biggest names in music to brighten our weeks with residencies at the Turf Club and Icehouse. Local music fans can look forward to performances every week from Charlie Parr, the Cactus Blossoms, and jeremy messersmith.

Music lovers can put a toe-tapping end to their weekend by catching Charlie Parr and his bluesy folk songs Sunday nights at the Turf Club. Each week he will be accompanied by a different special guest; Superior Siren, Feeding Leroy, Chicago Farmer, and Joseph Huber. Parr’s 14th full-length album, Dog, came out in September, so fans can probably expect to hear some of those new songs as well as old favorites.

If you’re in the mood for even more Americana tunes, head right back to the Turf Club on Monday nights to see the Cactus Blossoms. With their classic country style, they sound like they could be the Everly Brothers’ modern-day counterparts. Brothers Jack Torrey and Page Burkum are returning to the venue where they cut their teeth. They played a Monday night residency at the Turf Club for over a year beginning in 2012, and released a live album from that era.

Need a little something to look forward to during your work week? Well, jeremy messersmith has you covered with a Wednesday night residency at Icehouse. The beloved Twin Cities singer-songwriter, with guests and collaborators, will play in a very different configuration each week — including a solo performance, one with the Laurels String Quartet, one featuring only songs off 2012’s “Paper Moon,” and the closing show will feature new music off his upcoming album.