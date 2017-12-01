Photos: Rappers, percussionists join forces to support Joey Van Phillips at Icehouse

Every once in a while, you go to a party to find that all of the cool people have also shown up. Welcome to Icehouse on Nov. 30, 2017, the night of veteran drummer/percussionist Joey Van Phillips’s Punch Bowl album release.
Van Phillips doesn’t sing on any of the 10 tracks from Punch Bowl. Instead, he wrote and arranged the music — all percussion-based, with no guitars to be found. Over the last several years, he’s stockpiled vocals and verses written by scene compatriots.
“This man has supported half the artists in this room,” musician Omaur Bliss said of Van Phillips before performing “Sleight Of Hand.” “I gotta say it feels damn good to be supporting him for a change.”
Joey Van Phillips as he releases ‘Punch Bowl’ at Icehouse on November 30, 2017. Photo by Nate Ryan | MPR.
