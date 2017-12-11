Spend your holidays with The Current

The Current's Jesse Wiza, Jay Gabler, Andrea Swensson, and Jeyca Maldonado-Medina are ready for the holidays. (Seiji Cataldo/MPR)

Come December, particularly as Christmas approaches, many enjoy tuning into timeless holiday classics. The Current is here to keep your season festive with a mix of treasured chestnuts and fresh jams. We’re also looking back on the year in music. Don’t forget to vote for the Top 89 songs of the year, and the Top 89 local songs! (Note that all times below are CST.)

Dec. 11-26: Rock the Cradle goes all-holiday, with family-friendly seasonal tunes.

Thursday, Dec. 14: Transmission (10-11 p.m.) celebrates its annual holiday show, with DJ Jake Rudh spinning new wave Christmas classics.

Sunday, Dec. 17: The Local Show (6-8 p.m.) revisits 2017 in music, as local artists share their reflections with host Andrea Swensson.

Friday, Dec. 22: Tonal Recall (12-1 p.m.) presents a very ’90s holiday mix, hosted by Jade.

Friday, Dec. 22: From noon to 6 p.m. on Local Current, Andrea Swensson and Jay Gabler present Minnesota-made holiday gems to send you off on Christmas weekend.

Sunday and Monday, Dec. 24-25: 48 solid hours of holiday music on The Current, with the New Standards Holiday Show — recorded live at the State Theatre — airing at 8 p.m. on Christmas Eve and again at 8 a.m. on Christmas Day.

Sunday and Monday, Dec. 24-25: 48 hours of festive tunes from Minnesota musicians on Local Current.

Wednesday, Dec. 27: Mark Wheat’s Chart Show (8-9 p.m.) features the top 20 songs that made it to number one this year, ranked by how many weeks they spent there.

Friday, Dec. 29: Andrea Swensson and Jay Gabler count down the Top 89 local songs of 2017, as voted by you, starting at noon on Local Current.

Sunday, Dec. 31: From 5 p.m. to midnight on The Current, Mark Wheat spins the Top 89 songs of the year — as voted by, that’s right, you.

Monday, Jan. 1: The Top 89 countdown repeats on The Current from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

To help local music fans get in the holiday spirit, we’ve curated a Spotify playlist of seasonal jams by Minnesota artists. Let it snow!