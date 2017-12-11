Watch Kevin Hart try to give himself a First Avenue star

When you think of Minneapolis music venue First Avenue, comedian Kevin Hart isn’t exactly the first person who comes to mind.

Kevin Hart Presents: Hart of the City, which airs on Comedy Central, follows Hart during a stand-up circuit in cities across America. The Twin Cities were recently featured on season two of the show. As the Star Tribune notes, Hart’s Minneapolis episode spotlights Minnesota comedians of color.

To promote this episode, Comedy Central posted a skit on their Facebook page that has Hart attempting to place a star of his own amongst the famed musicians displayed on the exterior of First Avenue.

With Hart standing directly below Prince’s gold star, the joke revolves around the fact that Hart is not a musician, therefore he can’t qualify for a star. They must not have noticed Dave Chappelle’s star. See the full list of First Avenue stars here.

The real reason Hart’s not eligible for a star is that he’s never actually played First Avenue — but he’ll be right across the street at Target Center on Feb. 2 for a stop on “The Irresponsible Tour.”