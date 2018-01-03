Aero Flynn and Now, Now heading to SXSW 2018

Now, Now perform at the Minnesota State Fair Grandstand in 2017. (Darin Kamnetz for MPR)

At least two acts from Minnesota are heading to SXSW this March. Aero Flynn and Now, Now are two of the acts that will be performing at the Austin festival. The festival, which runs from March 9-18, features music, comedy, film and more.

Aero Flynn are originally from Eau Claire, but frontman Josh Scott now lives in Minnesota. Scott was in a college band that rivaled Justin Vernon’s and even shared band members at one point.

Now, Now are another band that will be making the journey to Austin. They are an indie pop-rock band that have been active since 2003. They’ve toured with artists including Paramore and fun., and they’re currently on the road with X Ambassadors. Before heading to Texas, they’ll play The Current’s birthday party at First Avenue on Jan. 19.

A couple of other artists with Minnesota ties are among the acts playing official showcases. Tancred are led by former Minnesotan Jess Abbott; and Tyler Thompson, bassist for Los Angeles band WILD, originally hails from Minneapolis. The full schedule for SXSW has not been posted yet.

Are you a Minnesota artist heading to SXSW? We want to hear from you! Comment and let us know.