Friday Five: Nick Jordan, Lena Elizabeth, and more perform on Pony Rug
Happy Friday on this crisp, sunny day! If you’ve been following this feature throughout the past year, you’ll have seen a Pony Rug video pop up about every week or two. But this week, I wanted to highlight a whole stack of work from this series, which really seems to have come into its own lately.
The schtick is simple: Minnesotan (and Eau Claire) acts perform in a wood-paneled room while they sit or stand on a rug. Yup, it’s one rug in particular — the pony rug of the title. And up close, you can see each artist fingerpicking, tapping their toes, and/or mustering the wherewithal they need to sing lyrics that mean so much. Each performance is usually produced by Michael Gay & Sarah Elstran; filmed and edited by Erik Elstran; and engineered by Justin Muffett at Sovereignty Recording.
Enjoy this bumper crop of intimate performances from Local Current artists.