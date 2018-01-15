Music News: Dolores O’Riordan of the Cranberries dies at 46

Dolores O'Riordan with the Cranberries in 2012. (JOEL SAGET/AFP/Getty Images)

“Dolores O’Riordan, the lead singer of the band The Cranberries, has died suddenly at age 46,” reports NPR. “O’Riordan defined the sound of the Cranberries — with hit songs like ‘Linger,’ ‘Salvation’ and ‘Zombie.’ She brought a particularly Irish inflection to pop charts around the world.”

O’Riordan’s passing was confirmed by a publicist, who said in a statement that the singer died suddenly in London. No information on the cause of the O’Riordan’s death is currently available. According to the statement, family members “devastated to hear the breaking news and have requested privacy at this very difficult time.”