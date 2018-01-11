Paul Westerberg creates art for Juliana Hatfield’s Olivia Newton-John covers project

Paul Westerberg designed the cover art for Juliana Hatfield's album. (American Laundromat Records)

Juliana Hatfield will be releasing a new album of Olivia Newton-John covers this spring. The album, entitled Juliana Hatfield Sings Olivia Newton-John, will be available in several different forms from cassettes to CDs and variously colored vinyl. A separate 7-inch vinyl, Bonus 7 with two extra songs, will also be available, its cover art created by Minnesota’s own Paul Westerberg.

It’s no surprise Westerberg would collaborate with Hatfield on the cover art (above) for the 7″. The two started collaborating together a few months after Westerberg finished touring with the Replacements’ reunion shows, and in 2016 Westerberg and Hatfield released a joint album as the I Don’t Cares.

It may seem unusual for an indie-rock artist to cover a pop singer’s music, but Hatfield, who has been a fan of Newton-John since she was a child, was excited to pay tribute to the music she loves.

“Listening to her is an escape into a beautiful place,” Hatfield said in a statement. “She has inspired me so much personally and I just wanted to give something back; to share some of these tremendous songs, reinterpreted, with love, by me.”

Juliana Hatfield Sings Olivia Newton-John and Bonus 7 will be available to fans on April 13. Pre-orders of both albums are available now.

Simone Cazares is a student at Saint Paul College. Originally from Miami, Fla., she survives Minnesota’s cruel winters by immersing herself in the Twin Cities music scene.