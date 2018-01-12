Pop-up Club Nomadic at Mystic Lake called off; concerts will move indoors

A rendering of the planned Club Nomadic at Mystic Lake Casino. (Nomadic Entertainment Group)

Sponsor

Sponsor

Club Nomadic, a pop-up club scheduled to be constructed outside Mystic Lake for concerts timed to coincide with the upcoming Super Bowl, has been canceled. Shows by the Chainsmokers, Kygo, Florida Georgia Line, and Gwen Stefani will move to concert spaces inside the casino.

“We are disappointed to have to make the decision to cancel Club NOMADIC at Mystic Lake,” said a spokesperson for an event company owned by the Shakopee Mdewakanton Sioux Community, wrote in a statement issued via press release. “Unfortunately, as the event approached, we determined that it would be impossible to ensure an event that is up to our standards of quality.”

According to that press release:

The Chainsmokers performance will move to Mystic Lake Center on February 1. The Kygo performance will move to Mystic Lake Center on February 2. The Florida Georgia Line performance will move to the Mystic Showroom on February 3. The Gwen Stefani performance will move to Mystic Lake Center on February 4. Information about these performances and the Ellie Goulding performance that was planned for February 2 will be forthcoming.

This announcement comes late in the game, so to speak. Star Tribune reporter Liz Sawyer tweeted that “This comes just one week after organizers gave me a tour touting the pop up venue, where construction was nearing completion. At the time, Mystic Lake refused to say how many tickets had been sold.”

Other casino events tied to the Super Bowl, including promotions and nightlife entertainment, will go on as scheduled. Shows booked by Nomadic Entertainment at the Armory in downtown Minneapolis are also planned to proceed.

The cancellation will come as a huge disappointment to the Prior Lake community, which was counting on the unique venue to raise the area’s profile during a period of high visibility for the Twin Cities metro area. “You never know,” the local chamber of commerce president recently told the Star Tribune about the expected out-of-town visitors. “Some of them might come back during in the summer; they might move here.”