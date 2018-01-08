What were the hottest albums at Twin Cities record stores in 2017?

The Electric Fetus in June 2017. (Jackie Renzetti/MPR)

You’ve told us your favorite tracks of 2017 for The Current’s Top 89, but which albums did you pick up at your local record stores last year? Electric Fetus, Mill City Sound, Down in the Valley, and Flashlight Vinyl told us what albums were their best-sellers of 2017 — both in vinyl and CD.

It’s no surprise that Prince was popular at the Electric Fetus, the icon’s own favorite record store, in 2017. Earlier in the year, fans flocked to the Fetus to grab copies of the Purple Rain reissue, which came in deluxe and expanded packages. Other local artists popular at Electric Fetus include the Replacements, Hippo Campus, Lizzo, and Chastity Brown.

Vinyl

Landmark – Hippo Campus For Sale: Live at Maxwell’s 1986 – The Replacements Purple Rain – Prince and the Revolution Little Red Corvette – Prince Purple Rain: Remastered – Prince and the Revolution Sign O’ The Times – Prince 22 A Million – Bon Iver Furnace – Dead Man Winter Purple Rain (Limited Edition Picture Disk) – Prince and the Revolution For Emma, Forever Ago – Bon Iver

CD

Purple Rain – Prince and the Revolution DAMN. – Kendrick Lamar For Sale: Live at Maxwell’s 1986 – The Replacements Coconut Oil – Lizzo 4Ever – Prince Silhouette of Sirens – Chastity Brown Furnace – Dead Man Winter Landmark – Hippo Campus Back In Time – Judith Hill Deeper Understanding – The War on Drugs

At Mill City Sound, the Replacements took the top spots in both vinyl and CD with the album, For Sale: Live at Maxwell’s 1986. The LP, released in October, is the band’s first release in over 30 years, and quickly topped the vinyl Billboard chart. Father John Misty, who will be headlining Rock the Garden 2018, came in at #8 in CD sales with the album Pure Comedy.

Vinyl

For Sale: Live at Maxwell’s 1986 – The Replacements Harvest Moon – Neil Young Purple Rain – Prince and the Revolution Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band (50th Anniversary Edition) – The Beatles Landmark – Hippo Campus DAMN. – Kendrick Lamar Hitchhiker – Neil Young Greatest Hits – Tom Petty The Nashville Sound – Jason Isbell & the 400 Unit Furnace – Dead Man Winter

CD

For Sale: Live at Maxwell’s 1986 – The Replacements Blue & Lonesome – The Rolling Stones A Deeper Understanding – The War on Drugs The Nashville Sound – Jason Isbell & the 400 Unit Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band (50th Anniversary Edition) – The Beatles DAMN. – Kendrick Lamar 50 Years of Blonde on Blonde – Old Crow Medicine Show Pure Comedy – Father John Misty Hot Thoughts – Spoon Notes of Blue – Son Volt

Kendrick Lamar scored the top spot in CD sales at Down in the Valley with DAMN. Another favorite at the Golden Valley record store was Bon Iver’s For Emma, Forever Ago, which will receive a vinyl reissue and concert in 2018 to mark its tenth anniversary.

Vinyl

For Sale: Live at Maxwell’s 1986 – The Replacements Science Fiction – Brand New Dark Side of the Moon – Pink Floyd Harvest Moon – Neil Young Purple Rain: Remastered – Prince and the Revolution OK Computer OKNOTOK 1997 2017 – Radiohead Elephant – The White Stripes Landmark – Hippo Campus For Emma, Forever Ago – Bon Iver Greatest Hits – Tom Petty

CD

DAMN. – Kendrick Lamar For Sale: Live at Maxwell’s 1986 – The Replacements Purple Rain (Deluxe & Expanded Version) – Prince and the Revolution Villains – Queens of the Stone Age Landmark – Hippo Campus Emperor of Sand – Mastodon Concrete and Gold – Foo Fighters Chill, Dummy – P.O.S. A Deeper Understanding – The War on Drugs Prisoner – Ryan Adams

Local punks Hüsker Dü came in at #1 at Flashlight Vinyl with the three-disc boxset Savage Young Dü. Other popular picks at Flashlight included Jamila Woods’s Afrofuturistic debut album HEAVN; and Courtney Barnett and Kurt Vile’s collaborative album Lotta Sea Lice.

Vinyl

Savage Young Dü (box set) – Hüsker Dü Hitchhiker – Neil Young DAMN. – Kendrick Lamar HEAVN – Jamila Woods A Deeper Understanding – The War on Drugs Reworked by Detroiters – Funkadelic Drunk – Thundercat Lotta Sea Lice – Courtney Barnett and Kurt Vile Awaken, My Love – Childish Gambino Dirty Projectors – Dirty Projectors

Colleen Cowie is a student at Macalester College. She hosts the show Locally Sourced on WMCN.