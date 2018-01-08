What were the hottest albums at Twin Cities record stores in 2017?
You’ve told us your favorite tracks of 2017 for The Current’s Top 89, but which albums did you pick up at your local record stores last year? Electric Fetus, Mill City Sound, Down in the Valley, and Flashlight Vinyl told us what albums were their best-sellers of 2017 — both in vinyl and CD.
Electric Fetus
It’s no surprise that Prince was popular at the Electric Fetus, the icon’s own favorite record store, in 2017. Earlier in the year, fans flocked to the Fetus to grab copies of the Purple Rain reissue, which came in deluxe and expanded packages. Other local artists popular at Electric Fetus include the Replacements, Hippo Campus, Lizzo, and Chastity Brown.
Vinyl
- Landmark – Hippo Campus
- For Sale: Live at Maxwell’s 1986 – The Replacements
- Purple Rain – Prince and the Revolution
- Little Red Corvette – Prince
- Purple Rain: Remastered – Prince and the Revolution
- Sign O’ The Times – Prince
- 22 A Million – Bon Iver
- Furnace – Dead Man Winter
- Purple Rain (Limited Edition Picture Disk) – Prince and the Revolution
- For Emma, Forever Ago – Bon Iver
CD
- Purple Rain – Prince and the Revolution
- DAMN. – Kendrick Lamar
- For Sale: Live at Maxwell’s 1986 – The Replacements
- Coconut Oil – Lizzo
- 4Ever – Prince
- Silhouette of Sirens – Chastity Brown
- Furnace – Dead Man Winter
- Landmark – Hippo Campus
- Back In Time – Judith Hill
- Deeper Understanding – The War on Drugs
Mill City Sound
At Mill City Sound, the Replacements took the top spots in both vinyl and CD with the album, For Sale: Live at Maxwell’s 1986. The LP, released in October, is the band’s first release in over 30 years, and quickly topped the vinyl Billboard chart. Father John Misty, who will be headlining Rock the Garden 2018, came in at #8 in CD sales with the album Pure Comedy.
Vinyl
- For Sale: Live at Maxwell’s 1986 – The Replacements
- Harvest Moon – Neil Young
- Purple Rain – Prince and the Revolution
- Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band (50th Anniversary Edition) – The Beatles
- Landmark – Hippo Campus
- DAMN. – Kendrick Lamar
- Hitchhiker – Neil Young
- Greatest Hits – Tom Petty
- The Nashville Sound – Jason Isbell & the 400 Unit
- Furnace – Dead Man Winter
CD
- For Sale: Live at Maxwell’s 1986 – The Replacements
- Blue & Lonesome – The Rolling Stones
- A Deeper Understanding – The War on Drugs
- The Nashville Sound – Jason Isbell & the 400 Unit
- Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band (50th Anniversary Edition) – The Beatles
- DAMN. – Kendrick Lamar
- 50 Years of Blonde on Blonde – Old Crow Medicine Show
- Pure Comedy – Father John Misty
- Hot Thoughts – Spoon
- Notes of Blue – Son Volt
Down in the Valley
Kendrick Lamar scored the top spot in CD sales at Down in the Valley with DAMN. Another favorite at the Golden Valley record store was Bon Iver’s For Emma, Forever Ago, which will receive a vinyl reissue and concert in 2018 to mark its tenth anniversary.
Vinyl
- For Sale: Live at Maxwell’s 1986 – The Replacements
- Science Fiction – Brand New
- Dark Side of the Moon – Pink Floyd
- Harvest Moon – Neil Young
- Purple Rain: Remastered – Prince and the Revolution
- OK Computer OKNOTOK 1997 2017 – Radiohead
- Elephant – The White Stripes
- Landmark – Hippo Campus
- For Emma, Forever Ago – Bon Iver
- Greatest Hits – Tom Petty
CD
- DAMN. – Kendrick Lamar
- For Sale: Live at Maxwell’s 1986 – The Replacements
- Purple Rain (Deluxe & Expanded Version) – Prince and the Revolution
- Villains – Queens of the Stone Age
- Landmark – Hippo Campus
- Emperor of Sand – Mastodon
- Concrete and Gold – Foo Fighters
- Chill, Dummy – P.O.S.
- A Deeper Understanding – The War on Drugs
- Prisoner – Ryan Adams
Flashlight Vinyl
Local punks Hüsker Dü came in at #1 at Flashlight Vinyl with the three-disc boxset Savage Young Dü. Other popular picks at Flashlight included Jamila Woods’s Afrofuturistic debut album HEAVN; and Courtney Barnett and Kurt Vile’s collaborative album Lotta Sea Lice.
Vinyl
- Savage Young Dü (box set) – Hüsker Dü
- Hitchhiker – Neil Young
- DAMN. – Kendrick Lamar
- HEAVN – Jamila Woods
- A Deeper Understanding – The War on Drugs
- Reworked by Detroiters – Funkadelic
- Drunk – Thundercat
- Lotta Sea Lice – Courtney Barnett and Kurt Vile
- Awaken, My Love – Childish Gambino
- Dirty Projectors – Dirty Projectors
Colleen Cowie is a student at Macalester College. She hosts the show Locally Sourced on WMCN.