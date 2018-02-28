First Avenue and Surly to release collaborative beer: +1 Golden Ale

“We sell a ton of Surly, so I think it’s going to be pretty popular,” First Avenue’s typically understated general manager Nate Kranz tells the Star Tribune about +1 Golden Ale, a new beer being brewed by Surly and featuring the imprimatur of the legendary Minneapolis rock club.

“The key to +1 is balance and simplicity,” according to a press release announcing the brew. “Subtle hop notes, low bitterness, and a refreshing malt profile carry this light-bodied, low-ABV beer.” +1 will debut at the Mainroom, the 7th St Entry, and the First-Ave-owned Turf Club next month with a series of release shows.

The Black Angels will headline a March 23 release show at the Mainroom, with support from Black Lips. The previous night, Sick of It All and Holding On will play a release party at the Entry — and then, on March 24, the Last Revel and Chicago Farmer will toast the new brew at the Turf. The beer will be available exclusively at those venues until April 2, when you’ll start seeing four-packs at local liquor stores.

“Working with our friends at Surly was a no-brainer; as two locally-owned and independently-run Minnesotan companies, we have a lot in common,” said First Ave’s owner Dayna Frank in a statement.

The beer’s name, +1, is a reference to the practice of adding the notation “+1” to a name on a guest list when the person named is given permission to bring a guest to the show. First Ave and Surly are hoping you’ll make one of these tallboys your personal +1 at a show this spring.